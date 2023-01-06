Kraken Robotics : PanGeo Subsea now Kraken Robotics

Following its acquisition in 2021, and as of January 1st, 2023, the PanGeo Subsea brand and company name has changed to Kraken Robotics.

PanGeo Subsea Scotland Limited and PanGeo Subsea Inc. become Kraken Robotics Services as follows:

Kraken Robotics Services UK Limited (Previously PanGeo Subsea Scotland Limited) Suite A, Pavilion 7, Kingshill Park, Venture Drive, Westhill, Aberdeen, AB32 6FL, UK Our Workshop/Warehouse building continues to be located at: Unit 6d, Kingshill Commercial Park, Venture Drive, Westhill, Aberdeen AB32 6FP Our telephone number remains the same: +44 (0) 1224 766180 Kraken Robotics Services Ltd (Previously PanGeo Subsea Inc.) 189 Glencoe Dr, Mount Pearl, NL A1N 4P6, Canada Our Workshop/Warehouse building continues to be located at: COVE, 25 Parker Street, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, B2Y 4T5, Canada Our telephone number remains the same: +1 709 757 5757

Important Email addresses:

General enquiries across the entire Kraken Robotics company: sales@krakenrobotics.com

Specific accounts-related enquiries to Kraken Robotics Services' team in Aberdeen: aberdeenaccounts@krakenrobotics.com

Specific accounts-related enquiries to Kraken Robotics Services' team in Canada: accounting@krakenrobotics.com

During the transition period of approximately 6 months, all current PanGeo Subsea email addresses will remain active, and any emails will be redirected to the relevant individual staff member.

Whereas the PanGeo Subsea website will remain live during this transition period, its contents will shortly be limited to notifying visitors of the name change, and provide a link to encourage all suppliers, partners, and customers to visit www.krakenrobotics.com as your primary source of valuable information and news across the entire Kraken Robotics business worldwide. This website now includes information on our innovative Sub Bottom Imager, SeaKite, and Acoustic Corer sub-sea survey and imaging solutions and services.

We kindly ask customers, partners and suppliers to update their records to reflect the above name change. If you have any questions, don't hesitate to contact your usual point of contact at PanGeo Subsea (now Kraken Robotics) or email info@krakenrobotics.com .

LINKS

www.krakenrobotics.com

SOCIAL MEDIA

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/krakenrobotics

Twitter www.twitter.com/krakenrobotics

Facebook www.facebook.com/krakenroboticsinc

YouTube www.youtube.com/channel/UCEMyaMQnneTeIr71HYgrT2A

Instagram www.instagram.com/krakenrobotics

ABOUT KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX.V:PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) is a marine technology company dedicated to the production and sale of software-centric sensors, subsea batteries, and underwater robotic systems. The company is headquartered in Newfoundland with offices in Canada, U.S., Germany, Denmark, and Brazil. In July 2021, Kraken acquired PanGeo Subsea, a leading services company specializing in high-resolution 3D acoustic imaging solutions for the sub-seabed used to mitigate risk in offshore installations. PanGeo with offices in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Kraken. Kraken is ranked as a Top 100 marine technology company by Marine Technology Reporter.

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "propose", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in market, competition, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions and other factors set out in the Company's public disclosure documents. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including without limitation those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference in this news release, should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provide (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, and the OTCQB has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Jack North, Marketing Specialist

jnorth@krakenrobotics.com

Joe MacKay, Chief Financial Officer

(416) 303-0605

jmackay@krakenrobotics.com

Greg Reid, President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 818-9822

greid@krakenrobotics.com

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations

(647) 955-1274

sean@sophiccapital.com