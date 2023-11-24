By Adriano Marchese

Toronto stocks were slightly lower in midday trading on Friday, with U.S. markets set to close early following Thanksgiving holiday.

Sector performance was mixed with technology leading the decliners, and gains seen in health services, materials and process industries.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was 0.03% lower at 20109.95, and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 slipped 0.08% to 1211.59.

Economic data indicates that retail sales staged a recovery in September fueled by a rise in auto sales, and the strength looks to have continued last month. Sales rose 0.6% from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted 66.46 billion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of about $48.52 billion, Statistics Canada said Friday.

Shares of Kraken Robotics were 5.4% higher at 59 Canadian cents after privately-held Ocean Infinity Group said it disposed its small minority ownership position in Kraken for C$10.7 million.

Other market movers:

Royal Canadian Mint reported a swing-to-a-loss and lower revenue in its third quarter as gold bullion volumes fell. Shares were down 0.8% to C$27.31.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-24-23 1228ET