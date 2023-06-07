|
Kras d d : Due to the decision of the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in amount of EUR 1,35 per share
Trading announcement
|
Title
|
Issuer under observation - KRAS
|
In language
|
English
|
Short content
|
due to the decision of the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in amount of EUR 1,35 per share
|
Publish date
|
07.06.2023. 12:10
|
Connected entry
|
View connected entry
|
Securities involved
|
KRAS
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
1 143 M
162 M
162 M
|Net income 2022
|
36,4 M
5,17 M
5,17 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
140 M
19,9 M
19,9 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|3,20x
|Yield 2022
|12,4%
|
|Capitalization
|
774 M
109 M
110 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,24x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,89x
|Nbr of Employees
|2 042
|Free-Float
|1,64%
|
|
|
Income Statement Evolution