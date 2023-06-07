Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb Stock Exchange
  5. Kras d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KRAS   HRKRASRA0008

KRAS D.D.

(KRAS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-31
72.00 EUR   +0.70%
06:20aKras D D : Due to the decision of the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in amount of EUR 1,35 per share
PU
04/28Kras d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
03/15Kras Group Announces CEO Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kras d d : Due to the decision of the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in amount of EUR 1,35 per share

06/07/2023 | 06:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Trading announcement
Title Issuer under observation - KRAS
In language English
Short content

due to the decision of the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in amount of EUR 1,35 per share

Publish date 07.06.2023. 12:10
Connected entry View connected entry
Securities involved KRAS
Back

Attachments

Disclaimer

Kraš dd published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 10:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KRAS D.D.
06:20aKras D D : Due to the decision of the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in amoun..
PU
04/28Kras d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
03/15Kras Group Announces CEO Changes
CI
02/28Kras d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/28Kras d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
2022Kras D D : Business results in the third quarter
PU
2022Kras d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septembe..
CI
2022Kras d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30,..
CI
2022Kras D D : Due to the decision of the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in the a..
PU
2022Kras D D : Due to the proposed decision to the General Assembly regarding dividend payment..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 143 M 162 M 162 M
Net income 2022 36,4 M 5,17 M 5,17 M
Net Debt 2022 140 M 19,9 M 19,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,20x
Yield 2022 12,4%
Capitalization 774 M 109 M 110 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 2 042
Free-Float 1,64%
Chart KRAS D.D.
Duration : Period :
Kras d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Slavko Ledic Chairman-Management Board
Ivanka Marickovic Putric Chief Financial Officer
Zoran Parac Chairman-Supervisory Board
Janko Kaliterna Manager-Manufacturing & Technical Division
Vedran Tolic Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KRAS D.D.-12.45%109
LINDT18.32%28 966
BARRY CALLEBAUT AG-1.53%10 866
MORINAGA&CO., LTD.17.20%1 512
DELFI LIMITED66.45%584
GUAN CHONG-5.42%579
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer