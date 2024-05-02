Title Issuer under observation - KRAS (KRAŠ d.d.)
due to the proposed decision to the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in the amount of EUR 1,50 per share

In accordance with Article 260, paragraph 1 of ZSE Rules, ZSE placed the issuer KRAŠ d.d. into observation segment due to the proposed decision to the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in the amount of EUR 1,50 per share.

