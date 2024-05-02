|Title
|Issuer under observation - KRAS (KRAŠ d.d.)
|In language
|English
|Short content
due to the proposed decision to the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in the amount of EUR 1,50 per share
|Full content
In accordance with Article 260, paragraph 1 of ZSE Rules, ZSE placed the issuer KRAŠ d.d. into observation segment due to the proposed decision to the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in the amount of EUR 1,50 per share.
|Publish date
|02.05.2024. 09:27
|Connected entry
|Securities involved
|KRAS
Attachments
Disclaimer
Kraš dd published this content on 02 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2024 07:32:04 UTC.