Kras dd is a Croatia-based company engaged in the food processing industry. The Company produces and wholesale a range of confectionery products, divided into three main categories: cocoa products, such as chocolate bars, chocolate assortments and chocolate liqueurs; biscuits and wafers, including wafer-based products, cookies and biscuits; and candies. Kras also offers a range of sugar free products, aimed at diabetics and healthy diets; salted products; and chewing gums. Kras exports its products to the markets of former Yugoslavia, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the United States, Canada and Australia. As of December 31, 2011, the Company owned 10 subsidiaries located in Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Macedonia, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Serbia.

Sector Food Processing