    KRA   US50077C1062

KRATON CORPORATION

(KRA)
  Report
KRATON CORPORATION INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Bragar Eagel & Squire Notifies Stockholder of New SEC Filing and Encourages Investors to Contact the firm

10/21/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors of its investigation into whether the officers or directors of Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by DL Chemical Co., Ltd.

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On September 27, 2021, Kraton announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by DL Chemical in a transaction valued at approximately $2.5 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Kraton stockholders will receive $46.50 in cash for each share of Kraton common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the first half of 2022.

On October 21, 2021, Kraton released a Preliminary Proxy Statement recommending that stockholders vote in favor of the transaction. The stockholder vote date is yet to be determined.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Kraton’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Kraton’s stockholders.

If you own shares of Kraton and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
