Kraton Corporation : Announces Global Price Increase for Tall Oil Fatty Acids

11/18/2020 | 04:31pm EST

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA), a leading global sustainable producer of  specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, announces a general price increase of up to 10% for Tall Oil Fatty Acids (TOFA). Subject to the terms of any applicable contracts, this price increase will take effect January 1, 2021.

ABOUT KRATON
Kraton Corporation (NYSE "KRA") is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide. Kraton, the Kraton logo and design are all trademarks of Kraton Corporation or its subsidiaries or affiliates.

For Further Information:
H. Gene Shiels 281-504-4886

Kraton Corporation Logo (PRNewsFoto/)

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kraton-corporation-announces-global-price-increase-for-tall-oil-fatty-acids-301176447.html

SOURCE Kraton Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
