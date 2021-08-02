Log in
Kraton Corporation : Announces Price Increase For HSBC Products

08/02/2021 | 06:31am EDT
HOUSTON, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA), a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value bio-based products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, announces a general price increase of 440 USD/MT ($0.20 cents per pound) for all HSBC products. This action is driven by the recent raw material cost increases and increases in energy prices and logistics costs.

This increase will be effective September 1st, 2021, and/or subject to the terms of any applicable contracts and obligations.  

ABOUT KRATON
Kraton Corporation (NYSE "KRA") is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide. Kraton, the Kraton logo and design are all trademarks of Kraton Corporation or its subsidiaries or affiliates.

For Further Information:
H. Gene Shiels 
281-504-4886

Kraton Corporation Logo (PRNewsFoto/)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kraton-corporation-announces-price-increase-for-hsbc-products-301345601.html

SOURCE Kraton Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
