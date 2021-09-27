Log in
    KRA   US50077C1062

KRATON CORPORATION

(KRA)
Kraton Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Kraton Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – KRA

09/27/2021 | 12:43pm EDT
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) to DL Chemical Co., Ltd. for $46.50 per share in cash is fair to Kraton shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Kraton shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Kraton and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Kraton shareholders; (2) determine whether DL Chemical is underpaying for Kraton; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Kraton shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Kraton shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Kraton shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 819 M - -
Net income 2021 118 M - -
Net Debt 2021 774 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 335 M 1 335 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 808
Free-Float 97,0%
Managers and Directors
Kevin Michael Fogarty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atanas H. Atanasov Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Dan F. Smith Independent Chairman
Vijay R. Mhetar Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark E. Santangelo Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KRATON CORPORATION49.41%1 335
ECOLAB INC.3.42%64 018
SIKA AG33.13%49 312
GIVAUDAN SA17.21%43 598
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.109.48%40 883
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.536.99%35 387