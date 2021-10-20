Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kraton Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KRA   US50077C1062

KRATON CORPORATION

(KRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates KRA, EBMT, ESBK, ADMS; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

10/20/2021 | 02:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to DL Chemical Co., Ltd. for $46.50 per share in cash. If you are a Kraton shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with First Community Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, First Community shareholders will receive Eagle Bancorp common stock and cash for each share of First Community common stock they own. If you are an Eagle Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ: ESBK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Community Bank System, Inc. for $23.10 per share in cash. If you are an Elmira shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for $8.10 per share in cash plus two non-tradable contingent value rights collectively worth up to $1.00 per share in cash. If you are an Adamas shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-kra-ebmt-esbk-adms-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301404242.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about KRATON CORPORATION
10/19SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds COLB, ESBK, KRA, and HOMB Shareholders About Its ..
PR
10/18KRATON : to Impose Energy Surcharge For European-Made HSBC Products
MT
10/18KRATON CORPORATION : Announces Energy Surcharge For HSBC Products Produced In Europe
PR
10/11SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds EBMT, ESBK, KRA, and HOMB Shareholders About Its ..
PR
10/04KRATON : Collaborates With Plastship To Unlock PCR Value Enhancement For European Plastic ..
PR
10/04Kraton Corporation Collaborates with Plastship to Unlock PCR Value Enhancement for Euro..
CI
10/04SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates KRA, EBMT, XENT, FMO; Shareholde..
PR
10/01NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Fears Heighten -2-
DJ
09/30KRATON : UBS Upgrades Kraton to Neutral from Sell, Adjusts PT to $46.50 from $34
MT
09/29KRATON : O'Melveny Advises DL Chemical on US$1.6 Billion Agreement to Acquire Kraton Corpo..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KRATON CORPORATION
More recommendations