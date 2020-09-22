Log in
Kratos Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable Cloud-based Satellite Ground Services for Azure Orbital

09/22/2020 | 03:11pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it has joined with Microsoft to enable the launch of Microsoft Azure Orbital, a groundbreaking platform that provides Ground Station-as-a-Service (GSaaS) to the satellite industry.

Azure Orbital is Microsoft’s managed service designed to deal with the growing flood of data from Earth Observation (EO) and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The managed service lets satellite operators communicate to, control their satellites, process data and scale operations directly in Azure without the need to build or manage their own costly ground stations.

Azure Orbital is powered by Microsoft’s Ground-Station-as-a-Service Platform (GSaaP) that includes virtualized infrastructure, orchestration and monitoring capabilities. Kratos’ OpenSpace™ products are built into the underlying cloud architecture of Azure Orbital beginning with Kratos’ OpenSpace Digitizer that converts the RF signal from the antenna into network-ready IP packets that are transported in a digital stream reliably and accurately by an OpenSpace Virtual Network Function (VNF). Orbital customers can then choose additional OpenSpace VNFs available in the Azure Marketplace for receiving and recording their signals. The health and status of the physical gateway-based devices and cloud-based VNFs can be monitored in a unified view with Kratos’ OpenSpace OpsCenter Network Management Application.

“With a global infrastructure footprint covering more than 60 regions, industry leading cloud capabilities and by leveraging key partner solutions, Azure Orbital enables the ground station to become much more dynamic. Customers can automate and scale operations at unprecedented levels to reduce the time it takes for satellite data to be processed and analyzed,” explains Michael Smith, Senior Vice President of Kratos’ Space, Training, & Cyber Division.

“With Microsoft Azure Orbital, our customers can downlink data when and where they need it and rapidly gain insights to make decisions faster without having to invest in complex and expensive infrastructure that is not core to their business,” explains Yves Pitsch, Principal Product Manager, Azure Networking at Microsoft. “Kratos’ OpenSpace virtualized ground products support our effort to deliver the full power of cloud technologies for satellite operations.”

Kratos OpenSpace products are available in the Azure Marketplace to expand the power and functionality of ground operations, including VNFs to process wideband signals and record data for EO missions. Visit the Azure Marketplace to learn more.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos affordability is a technology and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 29, 2019, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:
Yolanda White
858-812-7302 Direct

Investor Information:
877-934-4687
investor@kratosdefense.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
