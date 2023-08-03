SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a Technology Company in the Defense, National Security and Global Markets and an industry-leading provider of high-performance, jet-powered unmanned aerial systems, announced the display of its two complete full-scale families of tactical and target unmanned jet drones at the upcoming Marine Corp Air Station Miramar Air Show in September. Kratos’ tactical family, intended for operational military missions such as strike, ISR (intelligence surveillance reconnaissance), RF (radio frequency), and communications, includes the most recent and advanced versions of the XQ-58 Valkyrie, the UTAP-22 Mako, and the Tactical Firejet. Kratos’ target family, engaged to support and hone military training and to support defense system development, includes the BQM-167, the BQM-177, and the MQM-178 Firejet.

The Miramar Air Show welcomes both domestic and international visitors, where they will be able to view full-scale Kratos tactical and target UAS on display. These Kratos systems represent the future of uncrewed air systems and offer an affordable solution to the mass production, deployment, and engagement of military defense. Kratos’ unique approach aligns directly with that of the Department of Defense’s most recent technology, strategy, and affordability thrusts by delivering systems which can deploy and operate from even the most remote regions around the world.





Valkyrie in formation with F-35 and F-22 is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d91c33db-8693-404d-84a6-1ab87b4dd89f

Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said, “We are incredibly proud to be displaying our latest technologies across our drone families and provide an opportunity for Miramar’s attendees to see these systems, rarely available for public viewing, in person. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and our high-performance target and tactical drone systems are representative of our affordability mission. The broad application set of these drone systems combines with the speed at which they can be developed, produced, modified, and reconfigured creates the high utility / affordable cost ratio—especially compared to manned systems, as well as other platforms in the unmanned space. The capability- and performance-per-cost ratios are key to being able to achieve quantities of mass. Such a significant and amazing event as the Miramar Air Show is the perfect place to display these game-changing systems that represent the future.”





Valkyrie deploying an Altius-600 (Anduril) Loitering is available at Munition https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1b57a84-2fce-4672-ac2f-836d45387516

Kratos’ family of tactical systems is led by the XQ-58A Valkyrie, Kratos’ high-performance tactical UAV capable of long-range flights at high-subsonic speeds which is currently under contract with multiple Department of Defense customers including the U.S. Marine Corps. With the Marines, the XQ-58 is providing the Corps new capability and support strengthening the assault support platforms under the Penetrating Affordable Autonomous Collaborative Killer program.

The Valkyrie is changing the paradigm for tactical UAS technology and delivers a combination of affordability, survivability, long-range, high-subsonic speeds, and maneuverability, plus flexible mission kit configurations along with the capability to deliver a mix of lethal weapons from its internal bomb bay and wing stations. With design and production approaches leveraged and evolved from Kratos' jet drone target aircraft, the Valkyrie is in an affordability class of its own—another key discriminator.





Mako launch is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d467e70f-4c7b-4d08-90c6-eee4a07798c4

Also on display will be Kratos’ UTAP-22 Mako, an affordable, fighter-like unmanned aircraft capable of collaborative operations in contested environments with other drones or with manned assets. The unique features of the aircraft allow for extreme flexibility with a minimal footprint when it comes to rocket-assisted launch and precision-parachute recovery. The design is versatile and groundbreaking as it supports various mission requirements by accepting a wide array of internal and external payloads.





Mako in flight during military exercise is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e42c139-91eb-42b2-a929-022fc797ad48

At the high-performance end of the low-cost/affordable jet drone market, Kratos’ Firejet delivers unmatched fighter-like performance and versatility for both tactical and target missions, representing the most lethal threats from potential adversaries of the United States and its allies. Kratos’ Firejet provides the opportunity for customers to train their military personnel and to test multiple weapon systems with a single flexible and incredibly affordable high performance unmanned aerial target drone system. The Firejet supports both surface-to-air and air-to-air engagements with a combination of internal and external mission kits including tow targets, proximity scoring, passive & active RF augmentation, and infrared (IR) augmentation. In its Tactical mode, Firejet offers similar affordable deployment and flight performance capability, as it does replicating enemy threats, which enables it to be deployed as a Tactical Platform outfitted with operational mission systems including a range of strike, ISR, RF, and communications payloads; but on a physically smaller and even less costly scale than its larger Kratos siblings.





Firejet flying off pneumatic launcher is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e504b669-9c87-4052-93c7-601cc40b6cce

Firejet ready for Launch is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f421a0db-a065-4622-a45d-452c4b708d3c

Other Kratos target systems that will be on display at Miramar include the BQM-177A, the U.S. Navy’s next-generation Sub-Sonic Aerial Target (SSAT), and the BQM-167, which is the Air Force Subscale Aerial Target (AFSAT)—the only jet subscale aerial target platform operated by the U.S. Air Force; also in operation with the U.S. Army and several international allies.





BQM-177 pair supporting shipboard launch and at sea operations is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0654f05e-6b92-458e-beef-5783ef9dc4d1

The BQM-177A’s aerodynamic design and incredible unmatched performance capabilities make it the best choice for highly dynamic, high-subsonic, sea-skimming anti-ship cruise missile threat emulation, as well as formidable threat emulation for air-to-air engagements. This versatile aerial target supports a variety of mission requirements by carrying a wide array of internal and external payloads, including proximity scoring, Identification Friend or Foe (IFF), passive and active RF augmentation, electronic countermeasures, infrared (IR) augmentation (plume pods), chaff and flare dispensers, and towed targets.





BQM-167 with full suite of external payloads - wing station and wingtip for broad range of threat replication and countermeasures is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/261624ab-599c-4ae7-8806-ef99d3a00619

The primary role of the BQM-167A is to provide U.S. Air Force aviators with realistic and comprehensive end-to-end weapons-release training. The versatile design of the BQM-167A supports various mission requirements by accepting a wide array of internal and external payloads, including scoring (vector and scalar), Identification Friend or Foe (IFF), passive and active radar augmentation, electronic countermeasures, infrared (IR) augmentation (plume pods), and internally stored chaff and flares.





BQM-167 pair at launch for dual ship mission is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a85fe0dc-2945-4720-bc1b-f73cf209897f

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology company that develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions for United States National Security, our allies, and global commercial enterprises.



For more information, visit http://www.KratosDefense.com.

