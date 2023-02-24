Advanced search
    KTOS   US50077B2079

KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS, INC.

(KTOS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:59:08 2023-02-24 pm EST
13.06 USD   +13.82%
12:30pKratos Shares Jump on $49.6 Million U.S. Navy Contract
DJ
09:10aCanaccord Genuity Upgrades Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to Buy From Hold, Adjusts Price Target to $14 From $11.50
MT
02/23Transcript : Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023
CI
Kratos Shares Jump on $49.6 Million U.S. Navy Contract

02/24/2023 | 12:30pm EST
By Sabela Ojea


Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. shot higher on Friday after the company said it has been awarded a $49.6 million U.S. Department of Defense full-rate production contract of its BQM-177A Subsonic Aerial Target systems.

At 11:54 a.m. ET, shares were up 14% at $13.11.

The company is set to deliver 55 aircraft, mission kits, certain flight consumables and technical data to the U.S. Navy.

Kratos's BQM-177A subsonic aerial targets imitate advanced subsonic anti-ship cruise missiles.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1230ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 892 M - -
Net income 2022 -28,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 142 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -51,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 445 M 1 445 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,78x
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 3 300
Free-Float 98,3%
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 11,47 $
Average target price 15,45 $
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
Eric M. DeMarco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Deanna Hom Lund Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
William A. Hoglund Chairman
Scott I. Anderson Independent Director
Scot B. Jarvis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS, INC.10.27%1 445
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-0.41%145 460
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-1.43%122 308
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-12.26%72 893
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-5.83%63 382
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.85%39 899