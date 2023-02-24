Kratos Shares Jump on $49.6 Million U.S. Navy Contract

By Sabela Ojea

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. shot higher on Friday after the company said it has been awarded a $49.6 million U.S. Department of Defense full-rate production contract of its BQM-177A Subsonic Aerial Target systems.

At 11:54 a.m. ET, shares were up 14% at $13.11.

The company is set to deliver 55 aircraft, mission kits, certain flight consumables and technical data to the U.S. Navy.

Kratos's BQM-177A subsonic aerial targets imitate advanced subsonic anti-ship cruise missiles.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1230ET