Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KTOS   US50077B2079

KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS, INC.

(KTOS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-17 pm EDT
12.54 USD   -3.54%
05:01pKratos Turbine Technologies UK Expands its Jet UAS/Drone Capability Set with the Addition of New Key Hires
GL
05:00pKratos Turbine Technologies UK Expands its Jet UAS/Drone Capability Set with the Addition of New Key Hires
AQ
03/14Gilat Satellite Networks «ST Engineering iDirect and Gilat Satellite Networks Successfully Showcase Proof of Concept Utilizing DIFI Standard at Satellite 2023
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kratos Turbine Technologies UK Expands its Jet UAS/Drone Capability Set with the Addition of New Key Hires

03/17/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a Technology Company in the Defense, National Security and Global Markets and industry-leading provider of high-performance, jet-powered unmanned aerial systems, announced today that it is further increasing its UK-based capability by the addition of key, seasoned engineering and programme/project management personnel highly experienced in jet UAS / Drone systems.

Stacey Rock, President of the Kratos Turbine Technology Division, said, “This strategic and tactical decision and action we have taken helps position Kratos to be a part of key uncrewed aircraft system programs here in the UK and abroad. We’re excited about this expansion and strengthening of our technical and programme team in this rapidly growing global defence focus arena. Joining us and supplementing the team are two experienced defence personnel who, between them, have 50+ years of successful complex programme delivery experience within the uncrewed systems arena and an unrivalled understanding of the development and delivery of uncrewed aerial systems.”

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a Technology Company that develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products and solutions for United States National Security, our allies and global commercial enterprises. At Kratos, Affordability is a Technology, and Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology is rapidly brought to market – at a low cost – with actual products, systems, and technologies rather than slide decks or renderings. Through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive, internally funded research and streamlined development processes, Kratos is focused on being First to Market with our solutions, well in advance of competition. Kratos is the recognized Technology Disruptor in our core market areas, including Space and Satellite Communications, Cyber Security and Warfare, Unmanned Systems, Rocket and Hypersonic Systems, Next-Generation Jet Engines and Propulsion Systems, Microwave Electronics, C5ISR and Virtual and Augmented Reality Training Systems. For more information, visit www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 25, 2022, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:
Yolanda White
858-812-7302 Direct

Investor Information:
877-934-4687
investor@kratosdefense.com


All news about KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS, INC.
05:01pKratos Turbine Technologies UK Expands its Jet UAS/Drone Capability Set with the Additi..
GL
05:00pKratos Turbine Technologies UK Expands its Jet UAS/Drone Capability Set with the Additi..
AQ
03/14Gilat Satellite Networks «ST Engineering iDirect and Gilat Satellite Networks Successfu..
AQ
03/09Kratos Defense & Security Launching Software Product to Replace Satellite Communication..
MT
03/09Kratos Introduces the Software Replacement for Traditional Satcom Hubs
AQ
03/07Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Receives $21.7 Million Order for 17 Aircraft
MT
03/07Air Force Awards Kratos Sole Source $21.7 Million Contract for Full Rate Production (Lo..
AQ
03/07Air Force Awards Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Source $21.7 Million Contrac..
CI
03/02Kratos to Implement XipLink Optimization Software on OpenSpace Satellite Communications..
MT
03/02Kratos Partners with XipLink to Deploy Satellite Network Acceleration as Software on th..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 988 M - -
Net income 2023 2,26 M - -
Net Debt 2023 158 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 892x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 647 M 1 647 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
EV / Sales 2024 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 13,00 $
Average target price 16,10 $
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric M. DeMarco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Deanna Hom Lund Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
William A. Hoglund Chairman
Scott I. Anderson Independent Director
Scot B. Jarvis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS, INC.25.97%1 647
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.81%143 011
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-2.72%120 449
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-17.50%68 476
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-11.31%60 343
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.85%38 423