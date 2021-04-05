Log in
Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie Successfully Completes Sixth Flight, Including First Payload Release from Internal Weapons Bay

04/05/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
SAN DIEGO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that the Air Force Research Laboratory, in partnership with Kratos Unmanned Systems Division and Area-I, successfully completed the XQ-58A Valkyrie’s sixth test/demonstration flight and first release from its internal weapons bay on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b066c8aa-614e-4484-9620-f2543f510d80

Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said, “Successful operation of the internal weapons release system/function along with further aerodynamic envelope increases continues to assert the incredible capability and cost-per-performance value of the low-cost attritable XQ-58A Valkyrie. Additionally, this unique and key mission function success adds an exclamation point to the 30-month development of the Valkyrie system by the Kratos and AFRL team, which resulted in a pre-production system with substantial operational capability, not simply a proof-of-concept flight demonstrator.”

This test demonstrated the ability to launch a small, unmanned aircraft system (SUAS) from the internal weapons bay of the XQ-58A. Kratos, Area-I and AFRL designed and fabricated the SUAS carriage and developed software to enable release. After successful release of the ALTIUS-600 SUAS, the XQ-58A completed additional test points to expand its demonstrated operating envelope.

“This is the sixth flight of the Valkyrie and the first time the payload bay doors have been opened in flight,” said Alyson Turri, demonstration program manager. “In addition to this first SUAS separation demonstration, the XQ-58A flew higher and faster than previous flights.”

This test further demonstrates the utility of affordable, high performance unmanned air vehicles.

The XQ-58A Valkyrie system, developed by Kratos Unmanned Systems Division in partnership with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) on the Low-Cost Attritable Strike Demonstrator (LCASD) Program, is a low-cost, multi-mission, runway-independent unmanned air vehicle (UAV) capable of long-range flights and high-subsonic speeds intended to support a variety of defense mission applications. In addition to the Valkyrie’s extreme survivability and adaptability, as part of the Low-Cost Attritable Aircraft Technology (LCAAT) portfolio, it is designed to break the escalating cost trajectory of tactically relevant aircraft.

In December 2020, Kratos received a $37.7 million contract from the AFLCMC/WA Advanced Aircraft Program Executive Office for Skyborg Delivery Order (DO) 2 to integrate, test, and deliver the XQ-58A Valkyrie system.

Eric DeMarco, Kratos CEO, said, “I am very proud of the team’s continued success in implementing our strategy of having the right product at the right time and at the right price. This strategy is particularly timely based on the near-term budget realities and from a technology perspective ties to the present day near peer threats from nation state adversaries. Kratos remains fully focused on the rapid development of affordable defense technology systems, on schedule and on budget for our customers.”

Kratos Unmanned Systems Division is a leading provider of high performance unmanned aerial drone and target systems for threat representative target missions to exercise weapon, radar, and other systems; and tactical aerial drone systems for strike/ISR and force multiplication missions.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information, please visit www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 27, 2020, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:
Yolanda White
858-812-7302 Direct

Investor Information:
877-934-4687
investor@kratosdefense.com


Valkyrie

Valkyrie Weapons Bay Operation in Flight

