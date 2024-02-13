By Stephen Nakrosis

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions on Tuesday said it was awarded a contract from the U.S. Space Force to provide sustainment, post-production development services and enhancements for the Command and Control (C2) System Consolidated program.

The contract, which has a maximum value of $579 million, has a start date of Dec. 1, 2023, with options going to May 31, 2032, the company said.

The U.S. Space Force said CCS-C is the command and control system of record for most military satellite systems.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-13-24 1719ET