The Pentagon on Friday said it awarded a contract for an Air Force sounding rocket program to Kratos Space & Missile Defense, Aerojet Rocketdyne Coleman Aerospace and Corvid Technologies.

The contract has a maximum ceiling of $877 million and a nine-year ordering period, the Pentagon said.

Sounding rockets carry payloads for scientific experiments and other missions. They spend less time in space and travel at lower speeds than some other rockets.

The contract "provides suborbital launch services and launch support services necessary to accomplish the Rocket Systems Launch Programs suborbital mission," the Pentagon said.

