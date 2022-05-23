Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Limited
  News
  Summary
    524518   INE268B01013

KREBS BIOCHEMICALS & INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(524518)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-19
129.40 INR   +5.63%
06:27aKREBS BIOCHEMICALS & INDUSTRIES : Financial Result Updates
PU
02/12Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Limited Appoints Jitendra Shah as Additional Director, Non-Executive Category
CI
Krebs Biochemicals & Industries : Financial Result Updates

05/23/2022 | 06:27am EDT
Krebs Biochemicals &Industries Limited

CIN : L24110AP1991PLC1039l2

23rd May, 2022

To,

To,

The Manager,

The Manager,

Department of Corporate Relations,

Listing Department,

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

P J Towers, Dalal Street,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Fort, Mumbai- 400001.

Bandra (E), Mumbai- 400051.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Submission of Quick Result.

We refer to the above-mentioned subject, we herewith submit to the Exchange the quick results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2022 along with the Auditor Report thereon (Enclosed herewith) as approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 23rd May, 2022.

.

This is for the information and records of the Exchange, Please.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Limited

Company Secretary

Encl:as above

Regd. Office : Kothapalli (V), Kasimkota (M), Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh-531 031 Corporate Office :

8-2-577/B,Plot No.34, 3rd Floor, Maas Heights, Road No.8,Banjara Hills, Hyderabad-S00 03 Tel : 040-66808040 E-mail marketing@krebsbiochem.com Website -www.krebsbiochem.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Krebs Biochemicals and Industries Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 10:25:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
