Krebs Biochemicals & Industries : Financial Result Updates

Krebs Biochemicals &Industries Limited
CIN : L24110AP1991PLC1039l2
23rd May, 2022
To,
To,
The Manager,
The Manager,
Department of Corporate Relations,
Listing Department,
BSE Limited,
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
P J Towers, Dalal Street,
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,
Fort, Mumbai- 400001.
Bandra (E), Mumbai- 400051.
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Submission of Quick Result.
We refer to the above-mentioned subject, we herewith submit to the Exchange the quick results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2022 along with the Auditor Report thereon (Enclosed herewith) as approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 23rd May, 2022.
This is for the information and records of the Exchange, Please.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Limited
Company Secretary
Encl:as above
Regd. Office : Kothapalli (V), Kasimkota (M), Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh-531 031 Corporate Office :
8-2-577/B,Plot No.34, 3rd Floor, Maas Heights, Road No.8,Banjara Hills, Hyderabad-S00 03 Tel : 040-66808040 E-mail marketing@krebsbiochem.com Website -www.krebsbiochem.com
