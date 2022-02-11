Kri Kri Milk Industry S A : Acquisition of own shares

KRIKRI Milk Industry S.A., with VAT No EL094289571 and Reg. ID 113772252000, (thereof: "the Company") announces that, according to the resolution of its Shareholders' Meeting dated 07.07.2020, as well as following the announcements as of 08.07.2020 and 30.09.2020, on 10.02.2022, purchased through the Athens Exchange 3,000 own shares at an average price of €8.2790 per share, and a total value of €24,837.00.

These purchases were committed by NBG Securities S.A., a member of the Athens Exchange member. After these purchases, KRIKRI SA holds a total of 27,789 own shares, that is 0.084% of the total number of shares issued.

This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.