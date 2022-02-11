Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Kri-Kri Milk Industry S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KRI   GRS469003024

KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A.

(KRI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 02/10 10:10:18 am
8.26 EUR   -0.48%
01/27KRI KRI MILK INDUSTRY S A : Deputy CEO appointment
PU
01/26KRI KRI MILK INDUSTRY S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
01/24KRI KRI MILK INDUSTRY S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
Kri Kri Milk Industry S A : Acquisition of own shares

02/11/2022 | 02:28am EST
KRIKRI Milk Industry S.A., with VAT No EL094289571 and Reg. ID 113772252000, (thereof: "the Company") announces that, according to the resolution of its Shareholders' Meeting dated 07.07.2020, as well as following the announcements as of 08.07.2020 and 30.09.2020, on 10.02.2022, purchased through the Athens Exchange 3,000 own shares at an average price of €8.2790 per share, and a total value of €24,837.00.

These purchases were committed by NBG Securities S.A., a member of the Athens Exchange member. After these purchases, KRIKRI SA holds a total of 27,789 own shares, that is 0.084% of the total number of shares issued.

This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.


Disclaimer

Kri-Kri Milk Industry SA published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 07:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 142 M 164 M 164 M
Net income 2021 17,9 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 273 M 314 M 314 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,92x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 433
Free-Float 20,1%
Chart KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Kri-Kri Milk Industry S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,26 €
Average target price 9,00 €
Spread / Average Target 8,96%
Managers and Directors
Panagiotis Georgiou Tsinavos Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Konstantinos Evangelou Sarmadakis Finance Director
Kyriakidis Anastasios Independent Non-Executive Director
Moudios Anastasios Independent Non-Executive Director
Mavridoglou Antonios Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A.-2.82%314
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-3.50%40 294
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED11.76%25 056
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED5.54%12 614
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED6.15%11 603
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JOINT STOCK COMPANY-4.28%7 606