ΚΡΙ-ΚΡΙ ΒΙΟΜΗΧΑΝΙΑ ΓΑΛΑΚΤΟΣ ΑBEE KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A. 3Ο ΧΛΜ. ΣΕΡΡΩΝ - ΔΡΑΜΑΣ 62125 ΣΕΡΡΕΣ 3RD KM. SERRES - DRAMA, 62125, SERRES, GREECE ΤΗΛ: 23210 68300, FAX: 23210 68311 TEL: +30 23210 68300, FAX: +30 23210 68311 ΑΡ. Γ.Ε.ΜΗ. 113772252000, Α.Φ.Μ.: 094289571 REG NO: 113772252000, VRN: EL094289571

Serres, 08/03/2024

Purchase of own shares

KRIKRI Milk Industry S.A., with VAT No EL094289571 and Reg. ID 113772252000, (thereof: "the Company") announces that, according to the resolution of its Shareholders' Meeting dated 05.07.2022, as well as following the announcement as of 04.10.2022, on 07.03.2024, purchased through the Athens Exchange 2.950 own shares at an average price of €10.9737 per share, and a total value of €32,372.50.

These purchases were committed by NBG Securities S.A., a member of the Athens Exchange member. After these purchases, KRIKRI SA holds a total of 92,135 own shares, that is 0.279% of the total number of shares issued.

This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.