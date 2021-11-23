Log in
Kri Kri Milk Industry S A : Additional Announcement - Financial Calendar 2021

11/23/2021
KRI-KRI S.A. announces amendments to Financial Calendar for 2021, with reference of the date of the release of interim financial statements for Q3-2021.

Release of interim Q3-2021 Financial Statements:

Thursday, 25th of November 2021 (after the market close of the Athens Stock Exchange).


Disclaimer

Kri-Kri Milk Industry SA published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 12:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
