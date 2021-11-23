Kri Kri Milk Industry S A : Additional Announcement - Financial Calendar 2021

KRI-KRI S.A. announces amendments to Financial Calendar for 2021, with reference of the date of the release of interim financial statements for Q3-2021.
Release of interim Q3-2021 Financial Statements:
Thursday, 25th of November 2021 (after the market close of the Athens Stock Exchange).
