Kri Kri Milk Industry S A : Analyst Presentation - annual financial results 2022
The company KRI KRI S.A. Milk Industry gave on 03/05/2023 a presentation by teleconference to analysts, in relation to the 2022 annual financial results.
The presentation has been uploaded in its corporate website, www.krikri.gr .
Kri Kri 2022 Analyst presentation.pdf
