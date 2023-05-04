Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  Athens Stock Exchange
  Kri-Kri Milk Industry S.A.
  News
  Summary
    KRI   GRS469003024

KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A.

(KRI)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  05:15:00 2023-05-04 am EDT
6.900 EUR   +1.17%
05:23aKri Kri Milk Industry S A : Analyst Presentation - annual financial results 2022
PU
05/03Transcript : Kri-Kri Milk Industry S.A., 2022 Earnings Call, May 03, 2023
CI
04/28Kri Kri Milk Industry S A : Comments on 12 months 2022 Results
PU
Summary 
Summary

Kri Kri Milk Industry S A : Analyst Presentation - annual financial results 2022

05/04/2023 | 05:23am EDT
The company KRI KRI S.A. Milk Industry gave on 03/05/2023 a presentation by teleconference to analysts, in relation to the 2022 annual financial results.


The presentation has been uploaded in its corporate website, www.krikri.gr .

Kri Kri 2022 Analyst presentation.pdf

Attachments

Disclaimer

Kri-Kri Milk Industry SA published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 09:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 135 M 149 M 149 M
Net income 2021 13,2 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
Net cash 2021 1,42 M 1,57 M 1,57 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 2,35%
Capitalization 225 M 249 M 249 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,73x
EV / Sales 2021 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 446
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Kri-Kri Milk Industry S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,82 €
Average target price 7,50 €
Spread / Average Target 9,97%
Managers and Directors
Panagiotis Georgiou Tsinavos Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Konstantinos Evangelou Sarmadakis Finance Director
Kyriakidis Anastasios Independent Non-Executive Director
Moudios Anastasios Independent Non-Executive Director
Mavridoglou Antonios Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A.10.00%249
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-4.65%27 272
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-10.03%16 034
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.98%7 506
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA)-3.64%7 121
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS-8.02%6 237
