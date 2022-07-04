Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Kri-Kri Milk Industry S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KRI   GRS469003024

KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A.

(KRI)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  05:14 2022-07-04 am EDT
5.480 EUR   -0.36%
05:43aKRI KRI MILK INDUSTRY S A : Announcement of Law 3556/2007
PU
06/30KRI KRI MILK INDUSTRY S A : Announcement of Law 3556/2007
PU
06/15KRI KRI MILK INDUSTRY S A : Announcement of Law 3556/2007
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kri Kri Milk Industry S A : Announcement of Law 3556/2007

07/04/2022 | 05:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KRI-KRI Milk Industry announces, pursuant to Article 21 of Law 3556/2007 and article 19 of the Regulations (EU) No 596/2014, that Mr. Tsinavos Panagiotis, Liable Person under a.13 of Law 3340 / 2005, as Chairman & Managing Director of the Company, bought on 30/06/2022, 1,350 ordinary shares for € 5.3670 each and on 01/07/2022 650 ordinary shares for € 5.4411 each .


Disclaimer

Kri-Kri Milk Industry SA published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 09:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A.
05:43aKRI KRI MILK INDUSTRY S A : Announcement of Law 3556/2007
PU
06/30KRI KRI MILK INDUSTRY S A : Announcement of Law 3556/2007
PU
06/15KRI KRI MILK INDUSTRY S A : Announcement of Law 3556/2007
PU
06/14KRI KRI MILK INDUSTRY S A : INVITATION to the 27th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING of SHAREHOLDERS
PU
06/03KRI KRI MILK INDUSTRY S A : Announcement of Law 3556/2007
PU
05/31KRI KRI MILK INDUSTRY S A : Comments on 3 months 2022 Results
PU
05/31Kri-Kri Milk Industry S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
05/26KRI KRI MILK INDUSTRY S A : Additional Announcement - Financial Calendar 2022
PU
04/28KRI KRI MILK INDUSTRY S A : Announcement of Law 3556/2007
PU
04/21TRANSCRIPT : Kri-Kri Milk Industry S.A., 2021 Earnings Call, Apr 21, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 135 M 140 M 140 M
Net income 2021 13,2 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
Net cash 2021 1,42 M 1,47 M 1,47 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 2,35%
Capitalization 182 M 189 M 189 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,73x
EV / Sales 2021 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 446
Free-Float 20,2%
Chart KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Kri-Kri Milk Industry S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,50
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Panagiotis Georgiou Tsinavos Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Konstantinos Evangelou Sarmadakis Finance Director
Kyriakidis Anastasios Independent Non-Executive Director
Moudios Anastasios Independent Non-Executive Director
Mavridoglou Antonios Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A.-35.29%189
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-7.28%36 714
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-11.43%19 731
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.75%10 342
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED-13.77%10 223
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA) BERHAD0.30%7 160