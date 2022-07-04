Kri Kri Milk Industry S A : Announcement of Law 3556/2007

KRI-KRI Milk Industry announces, pursuant to Article 21 of Law 3556/2007 and article 19 of the Regulations (EU) No 596/2014, that Mr. Tsinavos Panagiotis, Liable Person under a.13 of Law 3340 / 2005, as Chairman & Managing Director of the Company, bought on 30/06/2022, 1,350 ordinary shares for € 5.3670 each and on 01/07/2022 650 ordinary shares for € 5.4411 each .