Kri Kri Milk Industry S A : Announcement of Law 3556/2007

KRI-KRI Milk Industry announces, pursuant to Article 21 of Law 3556/2007 and article 19 of the Regulations (EU) No 596/2014, that Mr. Kotsambasis George, Liable Person under a.13 of Law 3340 / 2005, as Vice-Chairman of the Company, bought on 28/02/2023, 1,176 ordinary shares for €6.28 each and bought on 02/03/2023, 1,000 ordinary shares for €6.30 each.