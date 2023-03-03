Advanced search
    KRI   GRS469003024

KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A.

(KRI)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10:04 2023-03-02 am EST
6.400 EUR   +0.95%
Kri Kri Milk Industry S A : Announcement of Law 3556/2007

03/03/2023 | 02:09am EST
KRI-KRI Milk Industry announces, pursuant to Article 21 of Law 3556/2007 and article 19 of the Regulations (EU) No 596/2014, that Mr. Kotsambasis George, Liable Person under a.13 of Law 3340 / 2005, as Vice-Chairman of the Company, bought on 28/02/2023, 1,176 ordinary shares for €6.28 each and bought on 02/03/2023, 1,000 ordinary shares for €6.30 each.


Disclaimer

Kri-Kri Milk Industry SA published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 07:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 135 M 143 M 143 M
Net income 2021 13,2 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
Net cash 2021 1,42 M 1,50 M 1,50 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 2,35%
Capitalization 211 M 224 M 224 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,73x
EV / Sales 2021 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 446
Free-Float 26,7%
Technical analysis trends KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,40 €
Average target price 7,50 €
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Managers and Directors
Panagiotis Georgiou Tsinavos Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Konstantinos Evangelou Sarmadakis Finance Director
Kyriakidis Anastasios Independent Non-Executive Director
Moudios Anastasios Independent Non-Executive Director
Mavridoglou Antonios Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A.3.23%224
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.0.45%28 992
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED2.54%18 278
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.30%7 721
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED-1.51%7 556
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA)-3.21%7 084