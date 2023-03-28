Kri Kri Milk Industry S A : Announcement of Law 3556/2007
03/28/2023 | 07:39am EDT
KRI-KRI Milk Industry announces, pursuant to Article 21 of Law 3556/2007 and article 19 of the Regulations (EU) No 596/2014, that Mr. Sarmadakis Konstantinos, Liable Person under a.13 of Law 3340 / 2005, as Financial Director of the Company, was awarded 11,418 ordinary shares on 27.3.2023, in the context of the Company's Stock Awards Program.
