ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE COMPANY

"KRI KRI SA MILK INDUSTRY"

Reg. No 113772252000

The Company "KRI-KRI SA MILK INDUSTRY", with VAT No EL094289571 and Reg. No 113772252000 (hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), announces that within the context of the 10th issue of the Agenda of the Shareholders' Annual General Meeting, which took place on Tuesday, 02 July 2024 at 13:00, at the Company's headquarters in Serres, it was decided the approval of the Company's Own Shares Acquisition Program [hereinafter the "Program"], which may amount up to 5% of the Company's total shares, i.e. the maximum number of shares that may be acquired amounts to 1,653,256. The purpose of the Program is, for a percentage of up to 2% of the respective total of shares, the distribution of these shares to the Company's employees, based on the stock award program, according to article 114 of Law 4548/2018, as decided in the context of topic 11 of the Agenda of the Shareholders' Annual General Meeting, and for a percentage of up to 3% of the respective total of shares, i.e. for a maximum number of shares 991,954 that can be acquired, the reduction of the Company's share capital. The minimum purchase price was set at € 3.00 per share and the maximum purchase price was set at €17.00 per share. The duration of the program is twenty- four (24) months, beginning from the decision of the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders, i.e. from 02.07.2024 to 02.07.2026. The maximum amount expected to be allocated to the Program during the above-mentioned period shall be EUR 28,105,352, including the relevant costs. Furthermore, the Company's Board of Directors was authorised to implement the Program.

The Program will be carried out in accordance with the definitions of Regulation 596/2014 on market abuse and the Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052.

The Company has published and posted on its website https://www.krikri.gr/separate notice with the detailed results of the vote on all the items of the Agenda of the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders.

Serres, 03.07.2024

The Board of Directors