INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD

01.01.2024 - 31.03.2024

IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS (IAS 34)

(TRANSLATION FROM THE GREEK ORIGINAL)

KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A.

Interim Financial Statements as of 31 March 2024

(Amounts in €)

CONTENTS

Page

Condensed Statement of comprehensive income

3

Condensed Statement of financial position

4

Condensed Statement of change in shareholders' equity

5

Condensed Cash flow statement

6

General information

7

Significant accounting policies

7

Notes to Interim Financial Statements

10

KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A.

Interim Financial Statements as of 31 March 2024 (Amounts in €)

Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income

Note.

Sales

C.1

Cost of sales

Gross profit

C.1

Distribution expenses

C.1

Administration expenses

Research and development expenses

Other income

Other (loss) / gain net

Profit before taxes, financial and investment income

C.1

Financial income

C.3

Financial expenses

C.3

Lease finance cost

C.3

Financial income (net)

Profit before taxes

Income tax

C.4

Net profit for the period (A)

Other comprehensive income after tax (B)

Total comprehensive income after tax (A + B)

Net profit per share from continuous operations

  • Basic and diluted (in €)

1/1-31/3/20241/1-31/3/2023

52.480.175 45.896.217

(35.883.825)(30.856.978)

16.596.350 15.039.239

(6.899.595)(5.755.614)

(1.224.400)(908.526)

(111.668)(87.720)

257.887211.471

(4.963)16.528

8.613.6108.515.377

179.20332.590

(63.842)(77.359)

(7.374)(6.668)

107.987(51.437)

8.721.5978.463.940

(1.901.875)(1.780.091)

6.819.7226.683.849

00

6.819.7226.683.849

0,20630,2021

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A.

Interim Financial Statements as of 31 March 2024

(Amounts in €)

Condensed Statement of Financial Position

Note

31/3/2024

31/12/2023

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Tangible assets

C.5

84.564.168

82.007.851

Right of use assets

C.6

552.499

588.763

Investment in properties

10.082

10.082

Intangible assets

193.041

193.614

Other non-current assets

169.745

169.743

85.489.535

82.970.053

Current assets

Inventories

C.7

24.406.751

17.288.601

Trade and other receivables

C.8

36.225.005

26.917.831

Investments in financial assets

5.484.000

3.984.840

Restricted Deposits

150.000

7.600.000

Cash and cash equivalents

16.624.733

21.735.612

82.890.489

77.526.884

Total assets

168.380.024

160.496.937

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Share capital

12.564.752

12.564.752

Reserves

35.687.373

35.687.373

Reserve of own shares

(737.257)

(455.051)

Retained earnings

63.721.951

56.902.229

Total equity

111.236.819

104.699.303

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

C.9

4.450.000

10.230.000

Lease liabilities

332.314

376.253

Accrued pension and retirement obligations

392.759

376.429

Deferred income tax liabilities

5.473.694

5.384.001

Government grants

5.045.227

5.140.381

15.693.994

21.507.064

Current liabilities

Short-term borrowings

C.9

2.233

1.674.236

Lease liabilities

249.516

242.185

Trade and other payables

C.10

32.768.136

25.743.242

Current income tax liabilities

8.429.326

6.630.907

41.449.211

34.290.570

Total liabilities

57.143.205

55.797.634

Total equity and liabilities

168.380.024

160.496.937

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A.

Interim Financial Statements as of 31 March 2024

(Amounts in €)

Condensed Statement of changes in equity

Actuarial

Share capital

General

Special

Other

gains-

Reserve of

Retained earn-

Total Equity

reserve

reserves

reserves

losses re-

own shares

ings

serve

Balance at 31.12.2022

12.564.752

4.188.251

20.390.759

38.275

68.778

(541.308)

42.192.614

78.902.121

Profit for the period

6.683.849

6.683.849

Total comprehensive income for

6.683.849

6.683.849

the period

Distribution of own shares

114.696

114.696

Balance at 31.3.2023

12.564.752

4.188.251

20.390.759

38.275

68.778

(426.612)

48.876.463

85.700.665

Balance at 31.12.2023

12.564.752

4.188.251

31.390.759

38.275

70.091

(455.054)

56.902.229

104.699.303

Profit for the period

6.819.722

6.819.722

Total comprehensive income for

6.819.722

6.819.722

the period

Purchase of own shares

(282.206)

(282.206)

Balance at 31.3.2024

12.564.752

4.188.251

31.390.759

38.275

70.091

(737.257)

63.721.951

111.236.819

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A.

Interim Financial Statements as of 31 March 2024

(Amounts in €)

Condensed Statement of cash flows

Indirect method

1/1-31/3/2024

1/1-31/3/2023

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit before taxes

8.721.597

8.463.940

Adjustments for:

Depreciation

1.338.046

1.287.004

Provisions

264.659

239.600

Foreign exchange differences, net

(9.127)

4.904

Amortization of government grants relating to capital expenses

(95.154)

(96.923)

Miscellaneous items

(8.884)

105.812

Investment income

(182.836)

(35.019)

Interest and related expenses

28.027

51.938

10.056.328

10.021.256

Changes in working capital:

(Increase) in inventories

(7.143.092)

(6.011.790)

(Increase) in trade receivables

(7.873.590)

(5.445.029)

Decrease / (Increase) in long-term receivables

(2)

3.525

Increase in payables (except banks)

5.445.242

1.933.260

Less:

Interest and related expenses paid

(28.027)

(51.938)

Cash flow from operating activities (a)

456.860

449.285

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of tangible and intangible assets

(3.917.581)

(1.784.406)

Proceeds from sales of intangibles and property, plant and equipment

17.700

500

Interest received

179.203

32.590

Purchase of financial instruments

(1.499.160)

0

Cash flow from investing activities (b)

(5.219.838)

(1.751.316)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Payment of loan liability

(7.443.119)

(2.000.000)

Payment of loan lease obligations

(72.576)

(86.614)

Purchase of own shares

(282.206)

0

Decrease in restricted deposits

7.450.000

0

Cash flow from financing activities ( c)

(347.901)

(2.086.614)

Change in cash and equivalents (a+b+c)

(5.110.879)

(3.388.646)

Cash and equivalents at beginning of period

21.735.612

7.221.288

Cash and equivalents at end of period

16.624.733

3.832.642

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A.

Interim Financial Statements as of 31 March 2024 (Amounts in €)

Α. General information

KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") operates in the dairy industry. Its main business activity is the production of ice cream, yogurt and fresh milk.

The headquarters are located at 3rd km Serres-Drama, 62125, Serres, Greece, its website is www.krikri.grand its shares are listed on Athens Stock Exchange (Food sector).

These interim financial statements have been approved by the Board of Directors on 28 May 2024.

These interim financial statements are unaudited.

  • Significant accounting policies

Β.1 Basis of preparation

These interim financial statements covering the period from 1.1.2024 to 31.3.2024 have been prepared according to IAS 34. The basis of their preparation is the historical cost and the "principle of going concern", taking into account all macroeconomic and microeconomic factors and their impact on the smooth operation of the Company.

The interim financial statements for the three-month period have been prepared on the basis of the same accounting principles followed for the preparation and presentation of the financial statements for the year 2023, except for the new standards and interpretations adopted, the implementation of which was compulsory for periods after 1 January 2024.

The interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, which have been posted on the Company's website and have been prepared in accordance with IFRSs.

The earnings' tax in the interim financial statements is calculated using the current tax rate (22%).

New Standards, Interpretations, Revisions and Amendments to existing Standards that are effective and have been adopted by the European Union

The following new Standards, Interpretations and amendments of IFRSs have been issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), are adopted by the Eu- ropean Union, and their application is mandatory from or after 01/01/2024.

Amendments to IFRS 16 "Leases: Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback" (effective for annual periods starting on or after 01/01/2024)

In September 2022, the IASB issued narrow-scope amendments to IFRS 16 "Leases" which add to requirements explaining how a company accounts for a sale and leaseback after the date of the transaction. A sale and leaseback is a transaction for which a company sells an asset and leases that same asset back for a period of time from the new owner. IFRS 16 includes requirements on how to account for a sale and leaseback at the date the transaction takes place. However, IFRS 16 had not specified how to measure the transaction when reporting after that date. The issued amendments add to the sale and leaseback requirements in IFRS 16, thereby supporting the consistent application of the Accounting Standard. These amendments will not change the accounting for leases other than those arising in a sale and leaseback transaction. The amendments do not affect the separate Financial Statements. The above have been adopted by the European Union with effective date of 01/01/2024.

Amendments to IAS 1 "Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current" (effective for annual periods starting on or after 01/01/2024)

In January 2020, the IASB issued amendments to IAS 1 that affect requirements for the presentation of liabilities. Specifically, they clarify one of the criteria for classifying a liability as non-current, the requirement for an entity to have the right to defer settlement of the liability for at least 12 months after the reporting period. The amendments include: (a) specifying that an entity's right to defer settlement must exist at the end of the reporting period; (b) clarifying that classification is unaffected by manage- ment's intentions or expectations about whether the entity will exercise its right to defer settlement; (c) clarifying how lending conditions affect classification; and (d) clarifying requirements for classifying liabilities an entity will or may settle by issuing its own equity instruments. Furthermore, in July 2020, the IASB issued an amendment to defer by one year the effective date of the initially issued amendment to IAS 1, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, in October 2022, the IASB issued an additional amendment that aim to improve the information companies provide about long-term debt with covenants. IAS 1 requires a company to classify debt as non-current only if the company can avoid settling the debt in the 12 months after the reporting date. However, a company's ability to do so is often subject to complying with covenants. The amendments to IAS 1 specify that covenants to be complied with after the reporting date do not affect the classification of debt as current or non-current at the reporting date. Instead, the amendments require a company to disclose information about these covenants in the notes to the financial statements. The amendments are effective

KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A.

Interim Financial Statements as of 31 March 2024 (Amounts in €)

for annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 Janu- ary 2024, with early adoption permitted. The amendments do not affect the separate Financial Statements. The above have been adopted by the European Union with effective date of 01/01/2024.

New Standards, Interpretations, Revisions and Amendments to existing Standards that have not been applied yet or have not been adopted by the European Union

The following new Standards, Interpretations and amendments of IFRSs have been issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), but their application has not started yet or they have not been adopted by the Eu- ropean Union.

Amendments to IAS 7 "Statement of Cash Flows" and IFRS 7 "Financial Instruments: Disclosures": Supplier Finance Arrangements (effective for annual periods starting on or after 01/01/2024)

In May 2023, the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) issued Supplier Finance Arrangements, which amended IAS 7 Statement of Cash Flows and IFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures. The IASB issued Supplier Finance Arrangements to require an entity to provide additional disclosures about its supplier finance ar- rangements. The amendments require additional disclosures that complement the existing disclosures in these two standards. They require entities to provide users of financial statements with information that enable them a) to assess how supplier finance arrangements affect an en- tity's liabilities and cash flows and to understand the effect of supplier finance arrangements on an entity's exposure to liquidity risk and how the entity might be affected if the arrangements were no longer available to it. The amendments to IAS 7 and IFRS 7 are effective for accounting periods on or after 1 January 2024. The Company will examine the impact of the above on its Financial Statements, though it is not expected to have any The above have not been adopted by the European Union.

Amendments to IAS 21 "The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates: Lack of Exchangeability" (effective for annual periods starting on or after 01/01/2025)

In August 2023, the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) issued amendments to IAS 21 The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates that require entities to provide more useful information in their financial statements when a currency cannot be exchanged into another currency. The amendments introduce a definition of currency exchangeability and the process by which an entity should assess this exchangeability. In addition, the amendments provide guidance on how an entity should estimate a spot exchange rate in cases where a currency is not exchangeable and require additional disclosures in

cases where an entity has estimated a spot exchange rate due to a lack of exchangeability. The amendments to IAS 21 are effective for accounting periods on or after 1 Janu- ary 2025. The Company will examine the impact of the above on its Financial Statements, though it is not expected to have any. The above have not been adopted by the European Union.

IFRS 18 "Presentation and Disclosure in Financial State- ments" (effective for annual periods starting on or after 01/01/2027)

In April 2024 the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) issued a new standard, IFRS 18, which replaces IAS 1 'Presentation of Financial Statements'. The objective of the Standard is to improve how information is communicated in an entity's financial statements, particularly in the statement of profit or loss and in its notes to the financial statements. Specifically, the Standard will improve the quality of financial reporting due to a) the requirement of defined subtotals in the statement of profit or loss, b) the requirement of the disclosure about management -defined performance measures and c) the new principles for aggregation and disaggregation of infor- mation. The Company will examine the impact of the above on its Financial Statements, though it is not expected to have any. The above have not been adopted by the European Union.

Β.2 Financial risk management

The interim financial statements do not include disclosure of all risks required in the preparation of the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2023.

Β.3 Significant accounting estimations and judgments of the management

The preparation of the interim financial statements requires the Company's management to make estimations, judgments and assumptions that affect the application of the accounting principles and the asset/liability income/ex- pense accounting values. The results are maybe different that these estimations.

For the preparation of the interim financial statements the significant judgments and estimates of the Management regarding the application of the Company's accounting principles are the same as those used for the preparation and presentation of the Company's annual financial statements for the year 2023.

KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A.

Interim Financial Statements as of 31 March 2024

(Amounts in €)

Also, the main sources of uncertainty that existed in the preparation of the annual financial statements of 31 De- cember 2023 remained the same for the interim financial statements as at 31 March 2024.

Β.4 Comparative information

Comparative information is disclosed in respect of the previous period for all amounts reported in the financial state- ments, both face of financial statements and notes. Differences may arise between the amounts stated in the financial statements and the amounts stated in the notes, as a result of numbers rounding.

KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A.

Interim Financial Statements as of 31 March 2024

(Amounts in €)

C. Notes to the financial statements

C1. Operating segment information

The chief operating decision maker, in the case of KRI-KRI the CEO, receives internal financial reports to measure the performance of the operating segments and to distribute the resources between them. Under the operating distinction the Company's reportable segments are identified as follows:

  • Ice-cream-Greece and Abroad.The segment refers to the production and distribution of ice-cream. There is distinctive performance measurement for Greece and other countries.
  • Dairy-Yogurt-Greece and Abroad.The segment refers to the production and distribution mainly of yogurt and milk in a limited scale (Serres municipality). There is distinctive performance measurement for Greece and abroad.

The segments results for the periods ended 31.3.2024 and 31.3.2023 are analyzed as follows:

1/1-31/3/2024

Revenue

Gross profit

Distribution

Operating

EBIT

Cost

Earnings

Ice-Cream

5.017.119

2.505.716

(2.414.629)

91.087

(83.040)

Greece

3.663.631

2.069.219

(2.252.922)

(183.703)

(292.418)

Abroad

1.353.488

436.497

(161.707)

274.790

209.377

Dairy-Yogurt

46.912.814

14.253.036

(4.484.966)

9.768.070

8.759.733

Greece

17.739.609

4.948.314

(2.304.672)

2.643.642

2.214.212

Abroad

29.173.205

9.304.722

(2.180.294)

7.124.428

6.545.521

Rest

550.242

(162.402)

0

(162.402)

(63.083)

Total

52.480.175

16.596.350

(6.899.595)

9.696.755

8.613.610

1/1-31/3/2023

Revenue

Gross profit

Distribution

Operating

EBIT

Cost

Earnings

Ice-Cream

4.966.300

2.365.333

(2.110.995)

254.338

111.202

Greece

3.487.005

1.987.466

(1.957.356)

30.110

(57.139)

Abroad

1.479.295

377.867

(153.639)

224.228

168.341

Dairy-Yogurt

40.483.000

12.499.596

(3.644.620)

8.854.976

8.113.329

Greece

17.548.023

5.248.268

(2.065.591)

3.182.676

2.823.121

Abroad

22.934.978

7.251.328

(1.579.028)

5.672.300

5.290.208

Rest

446.917

174.310

0

174.310

290.845

Total

45.896.217

15.039.239

(5.755.614)

9.283.624

8.515.377

The "Operating Earnings" index is an Alternative Performance Measure (APM) and is calculated as follows: Gross Profit minus Distribution Cost.

