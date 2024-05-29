KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A.

Interim Financial Statements as of 31 March 2024 (Amounts in €)

Α. General information

KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") operates in the dairy industry. Its main business activity is the production of ice cream, yogurt and fresh milk.

The headquarters are located at 3rd km Serres-Drama, 62125, Serres, Greece, its website is www.krikri.grand its shares are listed on Athens Stock Exchange (Food sector).

These interim financial statements have been approved by the Board of Directors on 28 May 2024.

These interim financial statements are unaudited.

Significant accounting policies

Β.1 Basis of preparation

These interim financial statements covering the period from 1.1.2024 to 31.3.2024 have been prepared according to IAS 34. The basis of their preparation is the historical cost and the "principle of going concern", taking into account all macroeconomic and microeconomic factors and their impact on the smooth operation of the Company.

The interim financial statements for the three-month period have been prepared on the basis of the same accounting principles followed for the preparation and presentation of the financial statements for the year 2023, except for the new standards and interpretations adopted, the implementation of which was compulsory for periods after 1 January 2024.

The interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, which have been posted on the Company's website and have been prepared in accordance with IFRSs.

The earnings' tax in the interim financial statements is calculated using the current tax rate (22%).

New Standards, Interpretations, Revisions and Amendments to existing Standards that are effective and have been adopted by the European Union

The following new Standards, Interpretations and amendments of IFRSs have been issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), are adopted by the Eu- ropean Union, and their application is mandatory from or after 01/01/2024.