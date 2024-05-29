K R I - K R I M I L K I N D U S T R Y S . A .
(Amounts in €)
CONTENTS
Page
Condensed Statement of comprehensive income
Condensed Statement of financial position
Condensed Statement of change in shareholders' equity
Condensed Cash flow statement
General information
Significant accounting policies
Notes to Interim Financial Statements
Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income
Note.
Sales
C.1
Cost of sales
Gross profit
C.1
Distribution expenses
C.1
Administration expenses
Research and development expenses
Other income
Other (loss) / gain net
Profit before taxes, financial and investment income
C.1
Financial income
C.3
Financial expenses
C.3
Lease finance cost
C.3
Financial income (net)
Profit before taxes
Income tax
C.4
Net profit for the period (A)
Other comprehensive income after tax (B)
Total comprehensive income after tax (A + B)
Net profit per share from continuous operations
- Basic and diluted (in €)
1/1-31/3/20241/1-31/3/2023
52.480.175 45.896.217
(35.883.825)(30.856.978)
16.596.350 15.039.239
(6.899.595)(5.755.614)
(1.224.400)(908.526)
(111.668)(87.720)
257.887211.471
(4.963)16.528
8.613.6108.515.377
179.20332.590
(63.842)(77.359)
(7.374)(6.668)
107.987(51.437)
8.721.5978.463.940
(1.901.875)(1.780.091)
6.819.7226.683.849
00
6.819.7226.683.849
0,20630,2021
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
Condensed Statement of Financial Position
Note
31/3/2024
31/12/2023
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Tangible assets
C.5
84.564.168
82.007.851
Right of use assets
C.6
552.499
588.763
Investment in properties
10.082
10.082
Intangible assets
193.041
193.614
Other non-current assets
169.745
169.743
85.489.535
82.970.053
Current assets
Inventories
C.7
24.406.751
17.288.601
Trade and other receivables
C.8
36.225.005
26.917.831
Investments in financial assets
5.484.000
3.984.840
Restricted Deposits
150.000
7.600.000
Cash and cash equivalents
16.624.733
21.735.612
82.890.489
77.526.884
Total assets
168.380.024
160.496.937
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
12.564.752
12.564.752
Reserves
35.687.373
35.687.373
Reserve of own shares
(737.257)
(455.051)
Retained earnings
63.721.951
56.902.229
Total equity
111.236.819
104.699.303
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
C.9
4.450.000
10.230.000
Lease liabilities
332.314
376.253
Accrued pension and retirement obligations
392.759
376.429
Deferred income tax liabilities
5.473.694
5.384.001
Government grants
5.045.227
5.140.381
15.693.994
21.507.064
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
C.9
2.233
1.674.236
Lease liabilities
249.516
242.185
Trade and other payables
C.10
32.768.136
25.743.242
Current income tax liabilities
8.429.326
6.630.907
41.449.211
34.290.570
Total liabilities
57.143.205
55.797.634
Total equity and liabilities
168.380.024
160.496.937
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
Condensed Statement of changes in equity
Actuarial
Share capital
General
Special
Other
gains-
Reserve of
Retained earn-
Total Equity
reserve
reserves
reserves
losses re-
own shares
ings
serve
Balance at 31.12.2022
12.564.752
4.188.251
20.390.759
38.275
68.778
(541.308)
42.192.614
78.902.121
Profit for the period
6.683.849
6.683.849
Total comprehensive income for
6.683.849
6.683.849
the period
Distribution of own shares
114.696
114.696
Balance at 31.3.2023
12.564.752
4.188.251
20.390.759
38.275
68.778
(426.612)
48.876.463
85.700.665
Balance at 31.12.2023
12.564.752
4.188.251
31.390.759
38.275
70.091
(455.054)
56.902.229
104.699.303
Profit for the period
6.819.722
6.819.722
Total comprehensive income for
6.819.722
6.819.722
the period
Purchase of own shares
(282.206)
(282.206)
Balance at 31.3.2024
12.564.752
4.188.251
31.390.759
38.275
70.091
(737.257)
63.721.951
111.236.819
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
Condensed Statement of cash flows
Indirect method
1/1-31/3/2024
1/1-31/3/2023
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit before taxes
8.721.597
8.463.940
Adjustments for:
Depreciation
1.338.046
1.287.004
Provisions
264.659
239.600
Foreign exchange differences, net
(9.127)
4.904
Amortization of government grants relating to capital expenses
(95.154)
(96.923)
Miscellaneous items
(8.884)
105.812
Investment income
(182.836)
(35.019)
Interest and related expenses
28.027
51.938
10.056.328
10.021.256
Changes in working capital:
(Increase) in inventories
(7.143.092)
(6.011.790)
(Increase) in trade receivables
(7.873.590)
(5.445.029)
Decrease / (Increase) in long-term receivables
(2)
3.525
Increase in payables (except banks)
5.445.242
1.933.260
Less:
Interest and related expenses paid
(28.027)
(51.938)
Cash flow from operating activities (a)
456.860
449.285
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of tangible and intangible assets
(3.917.581)
(1.784.406)
Proceeds from sales of intangibles and property, plant and equipment
17.700
500
Interest received
179.203
32.590
Purchase of financial instruments
(1.499.160)
0
Cash flow from investing activities (b)
(5.219.838)
(1.751.316)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Payment of loan liability
(7.443.119)
(2.000.000)
Payment of loan lease obligations
(72.576)
(86.614)
Purchase of own shares
(282.206)
0
Decrease in restricted deposits
7.450.000
0
Cash flow from financing activities ( c)
(347.901)
(2.086.614)
Change in cash and equivalents (a+b+c)
(5.110.879)
(3.388.646)
Cash and equivalents at beginning of period
21.735.612
7.221.288
Cash and equivalents at end of period
16.624.733
3.832.642
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
Α. General information
KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") operates in the dairy industry. Its main business activity is the production of ice cream, yogurt and fresh milk.
The headquarters are located at 3rd km Serres-Drama, 62125, Serres, Greece, its website is www.krikri.grand its shares are listed on Athens Stock Exchange (Food sector).
These interim financial statements have been approved by the Board of Directors on 28 May 2024.
These interim financial statements are unaudited.
- Significant accounting policies
Β.1 Basis of preparation
These interim financial statements covering the period from 1.1.2024 to 31.3.2024 have been prepared according to IAS 34. The basis of their preparation is the historical cost and the "principle of going concern", taking into account all macroeconomic and microeconomic factors and their impact on the smooth operation of the Company.
The interim financial statements for the three-month period have been prepared on the basis of the same accounting principles followed for the preparation and presentation of the financial statements for the year 2023, except for the new standards and interpretations adopted, the implementation of which was compulsory for periods after 1 January 2024.
The interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, which have been posted on the Company's website and have been prepared in accordance with IFRSs.
The earnings' tax in the interim financial statements is calculated using the current tax rate (22%).
New Standards, Interpretations, Revisions and Amendments to existing Standards that are effective and have been adopted by the European Union
The following new Standards, Interpretations and amendments of IFRSs have been issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), are adopted by the Eu- ropean Union, and their application is mandatory from or after 01/01/2024.
Amendments to IFRS 16 "Leases: Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback" (effective for annual periods starting on or after 01/01/2024)
In September 2022, the IASB issued narrow-scope amendments to IFRS 16 "Leases" which add to requirements explaining how a company accounts for a sale and leaseback after the date of the transaction. A sale and leaseback is a transaction for which a company sells an asset and leases that same asset back for a period of time from the new owner. IFRS 16 includes requirements on how to account for a sale and leaseback at the date the transaction takes place. However, IFRS 16 had not specified how to measure the transaction when reporting after that date. The issued amendments add to the sale and leaseback requirements in IFRS 16, thereby supporting the consistent application of the Accounting Standard. These amendments will not change the accounting for leases other than those arising in a sale and leaseback transaction. The amendments do not affect the separate Financial Statements. The above have been adopted by the European Union with effective date of 01/01/2024.
Amendments to IAS 1 "Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current" (effective for annual periods starting on or after 01/01/2024)
In January 2020, the IASB issued amendments to IAS 1 that affect requirements for the presentation of liabilities. Specifically, they clarify one of the criteria for classifying a liability as non-current, the requirement for an entity to have the right to defer settlement of the liability for at least 12 months after the reporting period. The amendments include: (a) specifying that an entity's right to defer settlement must exist at the end of the reporting period; (b) clarifying that classification is unaffected by manage- ment's intentions or expectations about whether the entity will exercise its right to defer settlement; (c) clarifying how lending conditions affect classification; and (d) clarifying requirements for classifying liabilities an entity will or may settle by issuing its own equity instruments. Furthermore, in July 2020, the IASB issued an amendment to defer by one year the effective date of the initially issued amendment to IAS 1, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, in October 2022, the IASB issued an additional amendment that aim to improve the information companies provide about long-term debt with covenants. IAS 1 requires a company to classify debt as non-current only if the company can avoid settling the debt in the 12 months after the reporting date. However, a company's ability to do so is often subject to complying with covenants. The amendments to IAS 1 specify that covenants to be complied with after the reporting date do not affect the classification of debt as current or non-current at the reporting date. Instead, the amendments require a company to disclose information about these covenants in the notes to the financial statements. The amendments are effective
New Standards, Interpretations, Revisions and Amendments to existing Standards that have not been applied yet or have not been adopted by the European Union
The following new Standards, Interpretations and amendments of IFRSs have been issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), but their application has not started yet or they have not been adopted by the Eu- ropean Union.
Amendments to IAS 7 "Statement of Cash Flows" and IFRS 7 "Financial Instruments: Disclosures": Supplier Finance Arrangements (effective for annual periods starting on or after 01/01/2024)
In May 2023, the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) issued Supplier Finance Arrangements, which amended IAS 7 Statement of Cash Flows and IFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures. The IASB issued Supplier Finance Arrangements to require an entity to provide additional disclosures about its supplier finance ar- rangements. The amendments require additional disclosures that complement the existing disclosures in these two standards. They require entities to provide users of financial statements with information that enable them a) to assess how supplier finance arrangements affect an en- tity's liabilities and cash flows and to understand the effect of supplier finance arrangements on an entity's exposure to liquidity risk and how the entity might be affected if the arrangements were no longer available to it. The amendments to IAS 7 and IFRS 7 are effective for accounting periods on or after 1 January 2024. The Company will examine the impact of the above on its Financial Statements, though it is not expected to have any The above have not been adopted by the European Union.
Amendments to IAS 21 "The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates: Lack of Exchangeability" (effective for annual periods starting on or after 01/01/2025)
In August 2023, the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) issued amendments to IAS 21 The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates that require entities to provide more useful information in their financial statements when a currency cannot be exchanged into another currency. The amendments introduce a definition of currency exchangeability and the process by which an entity should assess this exchangeability. In addition, the amendments provide guidance on how an entity should estimate a spot exchange rate in cases where a currency is not exchangeable and require additional disclosures in
cases where an entity has estimated a spot exchange rate due to a lack of exchangeability. The amendments to IAS 21 are effective for accounting periods on or after 1 Janu- ary 2025. The Company will examine the impact of the above on its Financial Statements, though it is not expected to have any. The above have not been adopted by the European Union.
IFRS 18 "Presentation and Disclosure in Financial State- ments" (effective for annual periods starting on or after 01/01/2027)
In April 2024 the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) issued a new standard, IFRS 18, which replaces IAS 1 'Presentation of Financial Statements'. The objective of the Standard is to improve how information is communicated in an entity's financial statements, particularly in the statement of profit or loss and in its notes to the financial statements. Specifically, the Standard will improve the quality of financial reporting due to a) the requirement of defined subtotals in the statement of profit or loss, b) the requirement of the disclosure about management -defined performance measures and c) the new principles for aggregation and disaggregation of infor- mation. The Company will examine the impact of the above on its Financial Statements, though it is not expected to have any. The above have not been adopted by the European Union.
Β.2 Financial risk management
The interim financial statements do not include disclosure of all risks required in the preparation of the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2023.
Β.3 Significant accounting estimations and judgments of the management
The preparation of the interim financial statements requires the Company's management to make estimations, judgments and assumptions that affect the application of the accounting principles and the asset/liability income/ex- pense accounting values. The results are maybe different that these estimations.
For the preparation of the interim financial statements the significant judgments and estimates of the Management regarding the application of the Company's accounting principles are the same as those used for the preparation and presentation of the Company's annual financial statements for the year 2023.
Also, the main sources of uncertainty that existed in the preparation of the annual financial statements of 31 De- cember 2023 remained the same for the interim financial statements as at 31 March 2024.
Β.4 Comparative information
Comparative information is disclosed in respect of the previous period for all amounts reported in the financial state- ments, both face of financial statements and notes. Differences may arise between the amounts stated in the financial statements and the amounts stated in the notes, as a result of numbers rounding.
C. Notes to the financial statements
C1. Operating segment information
The chief operating decision maker, in the case of KRI-KRI the CEO, receives internal financial reports to measure the performance of the operating segments and to distribute the resources between them. Under the operating distinction the Company's reportable segments are identified as follows:
- Ice-cream-Greece and Abroad.The segment refers to the production and distribution of ice-cream. There is distinctive performance measurement for Greece and other countries.
- Dairy-Yogurt-Greece and Abroad.The segment refers to the production and distribution mainly of yogurt and milk in a limited scale (Serres municipality). There is distinctive performance measurement for Greece and abroad.
The segments results for the periods ended 31.3.2024 and 31.3.2023 are analyzed as follows:
1/1-31/3/2024
Revenue
Gross profit
Distribution
Operating
EBIT
Cost
Earnings
Ice-Cream
5.017.119
2.505.716
(2.414.629)
91.087
(83.040)
Greece
3.663.631
2.069.219
(2.252.922)
(183.703)
(292.418)
Abroad
1.353.488
436.497
(161.707)
274.790
209.377
Dairy-Yogurt
46.912.814
14.253.036
(4.484.966)
9.768.070
8.759.733
Greece
17.739.609
4.948.314
(2.304.672)
2.643.642
2.214.212
Abroad
29.173.205
9.304.722
(2.180.294)
7.124.428
6.545.521
Rest
550.242
(162.402)
0
(162.402)
(63.083)
Total
52.480.175
16.596.350
(6.899.595)
9.696.755
8.613.610
1/1-31/3/2023
Revenue
Gross profit
Distribution
Operating
EBIT
Cost
Earnings
Ice-Cream
4.966.300
2.365.333
(2.110.995)
254.338
111.202
Greece
3.487.005
1.987.466
(1.957.356)
30.110
(57.139)
Abroad
1.479.295
377.867
(153.639)
224.228
168.341
Dairy-Yogurt
40.483.000
12.499.596
(3.644.620)
8.854.976
8.113.329
Greece
17.548.023
5.248.268
(2.065.591)
3.182.676
2.823.121
Abroad
22.934.978
7.251.328
(1.579.028)
5.672.300
5.290.208
Rest
446.917
174.310
0
174.310
290.845
Total
45.896.217
15.039.239
(5.755.614)
9.283.624
8.515.377
The "Operating Earnings" index is an Alternative Performance Measure (APM) and is calculated as follows: Gross Profit minus Distribution Cost.
