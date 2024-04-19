ΚΡΙ-ΚΡΙ ΒΙΟΜΗΧΑΝΙΑ ΓΑΛΑΚΤΟΣ ΑΒΕΕ KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A. 3ο χλμ. Σερρών - Δράμας, 62125, Σέρρες 3rd km. Serres - Drama, 62125, Serres, Τηλ: +30 23210 68300 Tel: +30 23210 68300 email: info@krikri.gr website: www.krikri.gr email: info@krikri.gr website: www.krikri.gr ΑΦΜ.: 094289571, VAT no.: EL094289571, Αρ. ΓΕΜΗ: 113772252000 Reg no: 113772252000

Serres, 19/04/2024

A N N O U N C E M E N T

The company KRI KRI S.A. Milk Industry gave on 19/04/2024 a presentation by teleconference to analysts, in relation to the 2023 annual financial results.

The presentation has been uploaded in its corporate website, www.krikri.gr.