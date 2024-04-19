ΚΡΙ-ΚΡΙ ΒΙΟΜΗΧΑΝΙΑ ΓΑΛΑΚΤΟΣ ΑΒΕΕ
KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A.
3ο χλμ. Σερρών - Δράμας, 62125, Σέρρες
3rd km. Serres - Drama, 62125, Serres,
Τηλ: +30 23210 68300
Tel: +30 23210 68300
email: info@krikri.gr website: www.krikri.gr
email: info@krikri.gr website: www.krikri.gr
ΑΦΜ.: 094289571,
VAT no.: EL094289571,
Αρ. ΓΕΜΗ: 113772252000
Reg no: 113772252000
Serres, 19/04/2024
A N N O U N C E M E N T
The company KRI KRI S.A. Milk Industry gave on 19/04/2024 a presentation by teleconference to analysts, in relation to the 2023 annual financial results.
The presentation has been uploaded in its corporate website, www.krikri.gr.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Kri-Kri Milk Industry SA published this content on 19 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2024 13:32:10 UTC.