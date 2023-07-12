Kri Kri Milk Industry SA is a Greece-based company principally engaged in the production and trade of ice cream, yogurt and milk. The ice cream production includes five product lines: Cones, Ice Cream Cups, Scoop Ice Cream, Sticks, and Ice Cream Sandwiches. The yogurt production includes five product lines: Plain, Traditional, Catering, Fruit, and flavored yogurt for children under the brand name Scooby Doo. The milk production includes four products: Full cream pasteurized milk 3.5% Fat, Semi-skimmed pasteurized milk 1.5% Fat, Chocolate skimmed milk 0% Fat, and AYRAN (KEFIR) KRI-KRI. The Company also offers some of its products in family packs. KRI-KRI Milk S.A. is also active in the Balkans region through 71%-owned subsidiary KRI-KRI DOO Kumanovo, in Macedonia which has an autonomous production line of ice cream and yogurt, warehouses and cooling chambers. In February 2013, the Company dissolved its subsidiary in Bulgaria, KRI KRI BULGARIA A.D.

Sector Food Processing