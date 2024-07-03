ΚΡΙ-ΚΡΙ ΒΙΟΜΗΧΑΝΙΑ ΓΑΛΑΚΤΟΣ ΑΒΕΕ KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A. 3ο χλμ. Σερρών - Δράμας, 62125, Σέρρες 3rd km. Serres - Drama, 62125, Serres, GREECE Τηλ: +30 23210 68300, Fax: +30 23210 68311 Tel: +30 23210 68300, Fax: +30 23210 68311 email: info@krikri.gr website: www.krikri.gr email: info@krikri.gr website: www.krikri.gr ΑΦΜ.: 094289571, Αρ. ΓΕΜΗ: 113772252000 VAT no.: EL094289571, Reg no: 113772252000 KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A. RESOLUTIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS AS OF 02 JULY 2024 According to the current legislation, KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A. [thereafter "the Company"] announces the resolutions of the 29th Annual General Meeting of its Shareholders, held on 02/07/2024 at its headquarters, 3rd Km Serres-Drama, pc 62125, Serres, Greece. The quorum and majority required by the Law and the Articles of Association was gathered, meaning that they were present or represented and voted Shareholders representing 27.990.013 voting rights of the total 33.022.781 voting rights, i.e. 84,760%of the Company's paid-up share capital and voting rights (after the deduction of own shares held by the company). The Meeting discussed and took decisions on all items on the agenda as follows: 1. The Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders approved the Annual Financial Statements for the financial year 2023 and the relevant report of the Board of Directors and the Report of the Independent Auditor. The voting was as follows: Total number of shares for which valid votes were given / total number of valid votes: 27.990.013, corresponding to 84,760% of the paid-up share capital (after the deduction of own shares held by the company). Votes in favor: 27.985.666, i.e. 99,984% of the share capital represented in the Meeting, corresponding to 84,747% of the paid-up share capital (after the deduction of own shares held by the company). Votes abstain: 4.347, i.e. 0,016% of the share capital represented in the Meeting, corresponding to 0,013% of the paid-up share capital (after the deduction of own shares held by the company). 2. The Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders approved the distribution of profits of the financial year 2023 and the proposal of the Board of Directors for the

distribution of a gross dividend of €0.350 per share and total gross amount of €11,572,797.60. In particular, the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders approved the distribution of the profits for the financial year 2023 as follows: (Amounts in Euros) Earnings after tax 2023 (IFRS) 32,269,220 More: Retained taxed profits 11,120,018 43,389,238 Distributed as follows: Dividend 11,572,798 Compensation of the members of the BoD 545,000 Retained Earnings 31,271,440 43,389,238 The cut-off date for the dividend is set at 22/8/2024. Eligible to receive the dividend for the financial year 2023 are the shareholders that will be registered in Dematerialized Security System records on 23/8/2024 (record date). The payment of the dividend will begin on 28/8/2024, with PIRAEUS BANK being the paying bank. Furthermore, from the disposal of the profits for the year 2023, it was decided that €545,000 to be paid, as compensation to the Board of Directors. The voting was as follows: Total number of shares for which valid votes were given / total number of valid votes: 27.990.013, corresponding to 84,760% of the paid-up share capital (after the deduction of own shares held by the company). Votes in favor: 27.990.013, i.e. 100% of the share capital represented in the Meeting, corresponding to 84,760% of the paid-up share capital (after the deduction of own shares held by the company). 3. The Annual Report of the Audit Committee for the financial year 2023 was submitted to the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders. That report is available on the Company's website www.krikri.gr/corporate-governanceen. The report includes the actions of the Audit Committee and any matters the Audit Committee dealt with during the financial year 2023. [2]

The Annual Report of the Audit Committee for the financial year 2023 was upvoted, lacking of any objections by the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders on it. The voting was as follows: Total number of shares for which valid votes were given / total number of valid votes: 27.990.013, corresponding to 84,760% of the paid-up share capital (after the deduction of own shares held by the company). Votes in favor: 27.985.666, i.e. 99,984% of the share capital represented in the Meeting, corresponding to 84,747% of the paid-up share capital (after the deduction of own shares held by the company). Votes abstain: 4.347, i.e. 0,016% of the share capital represented in the Meeting, corresponding to 0,013% of the paid-up share capital (after the deduction of own shares held by the company). 4. The Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders approved the overall management of the Company, as in force, and released the Company's Statutory Auditors from any liability for compensation, for the financial year 2023. The voting was as follows: Total number of shares for which valid votes were given / total number of valid votes: 27.990.013, corresponding to 84,760% of the paid-up share capital (after the deduction of own shares held by the company). Votes in favor: 27.983.850, i.e. 99,978% of the share capital represented in the Meeting, corresponding to 84,741% of the paid-up share capital (after the deduction of own shares held by the company). Votes against: 1.816, i.e. 0,006% of the share capital represented in the Meeting, corresponding to 0,005% of the paid-up share capital (after the deduction of own shares held by the company). Votes abstain: 4.347, i.e. 0,016% of the share capital represented in the Meeting, corresponding to 0,013% of the paid-up share capital (after the deduction of own shares held by the company). 5. Following a relevant proposal by the Audit Committee, the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders appointed as Statutory Auditors for the audit of the Company's financial statements for the financial year 2024 and the issuance of certificate of tax compliance the following: Vargiemezis Christos (Reg. No. 30891) as regular Certified Auditor Accountant and Sofis Andreas (Reg. No. 47771) as an alternate, members of the auditing company "GRANT THORTON SA". Their fee was set at €55,550 plus VAT. [3]

The voting was as follows: Total number of shares for which valid votes were given / total number of valid votes: 27.990.013, corresponding to 84,760% of the paid-up share capital (after the deduction of own shares held by the company). Votes in favor: 27.990.013, i.e. 100% of the share capital represented in the Meeting, corresponding to 84,760% of the paid-up share capital (after the deduction of own shares held by the company). 6. The Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders approved the renumeration that the members of the Board of Directors received for the financial year 2023. Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders pre-approved the total maximum gross renumeration that the members of the Board of Directors will receive for the financial year 2024, which amounts to €100,000. The said renumeration does not include the renumeration of €545,000 deriving from the distribution of the profits of the financial year 2023. The voting was as follows: Total number of shares for which valid votes were given / total number of valid votes: 27.990.013, corresponding to 84,760% of the paid-up share capital (after the deduction of own shares held by the company). Votes in favor: 27.990.013, i.e. 100% of the share capital represented in the Meeting, corresponding to 84,760% of the paid-up share capital (after the deduction of own shares held by the company). 7. The Renumeration Report upvoted by the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders. This report includes the total renumeration that each member of the Board of Directors received for the financial year 2023. The Report was submitted and is available on the Company's website https://www.krikri.gr/corporate-governanceen/ The voting was as follows: Total number of shares for which valid votes were given / total number of valid votes: 27.990.013, corresponding to 84,760% of the paid-up share capital (after the deduction of own shares held by the company). Votes in favor: 27.799.542, i.e. 99,320% of the share capital represented in the Meeting, corresponding to 84,183% of the paid-up share capital (after the deduction of own shares held by the company). [4]

Votes against: 190.471, i.e. 0,680% of the share capital represented in the Meeting, corresponding to 0,577% of the paid-up share capital (after the deduction of own shares held by the company). 8. The Report of Independent Non-Executivemembers of the Board of Directors which includes the fulfillment of their duties for the financial year 2023 upvoted by the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders. The Report was submitted and is available on the Company's websitehttps://www.krikri.gr/corporate-governanceen/. The voting was as follows: Total number of shares for which valid votes were given / total number of valid votes: 27.990.013, corresponding to 84,760% of the paid-up share capital (after the deduction of own shares held by the company). Votes in favor: 27.985.666, i.e. 99,984% of the share capital represented in the Meeting, corresponding to 84,747% of the paid-up share capital (after the deduction of own shares held by the company). Votes abstain: 4.347, i.e. 0,016% of the share capital represented in the Meeting, corresponding to 0,013% of the paid-up share capital (after the deduction of own shares held by the company). 9. It was announced to the Annual General Meeting that on 18.01.2024 Ms. NENDOU Aikaterini has been elected as a new non-executive member of the Company's Board of Directors, in replace of the resigned non-executive member, Ms. KARTSANI Georgia. Then, as the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders confirmed that the independence criteria were met, Ms. NENDOU Aikaterini was elected as an independent, non-executive member of the Board of Directors, for the remainder of BoD term. The voting was as follows: Total number of shares for which valid votes were given / total number of valid votes: 27.990.013, corresponding to 84,760% of the paid-up share capital (after the deduction of own shares held by the company). Votes in favor: 27.955.397, i.e. 98,876% of the share capital represented in the Meeting, corresponding to 84,655% of the paid-up share capital (after the deduction of own shares held by the company). Votes against: 34.616, i.e. 0,124% of the share capital represented in the Meeting, corresponding to 0,105% of the paid-up share capital (after the deduction of own shares held by the company). [5]

10. The Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders approved the Company's common share repurchase program through the Athens Stock Exchange, in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018, as applicable, and provision of relevant authorisations up to a percentage of 5% of the respective total of common shares i.e. a total of up to 1,653,256 (33,065,136 x 5%) shares. The purpose of this program was set , for a percentage of up to 2% of the total number of shares i.e. a total of up to 661,302 (33,065,136 x 2%) shares, the distribution of these shares to the Company's employees, based on the stock award program, according to article 114 of Law 4548/2018, and for a percentage of up to 3% of the respective total of shares i.e. a total of up to 991,954 (33,065,136 x 3%) shares, the reduction of the Company's share capital. The price of €3.00 per share was set as the minimum purchase price and the price of €17.00 per share was set as the maximum purchase price. The Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders decided that the duration of the program will be twenty-four (24) months and that the Company's share repurchase program will be conducted in accordance with the definitions of Regulation 596/2014 on market abuse and EU Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052. The voting was as follows: Total number of shares for which valid votes were given / total number of valid votes: 27.990.013, corresponding to 84,760% of the paid-up share capital (after the deduction of own shares held by the company). Votes in favor: 27.878.712, i.e. 99,602% of the share capital represented in the Meeting, corresponding to 84,423% of the paid-up share capital (after the deduction of own shares held by the company). Votes against: 109.485, i.e. 0,391% of the share capital represented in the Meeting, corresponding to 0,332% of the paid-up share capital (after the deduction of own shares held by the company). Votes abstain: 1.816, i.e. 0,006% of the share capital represented in the Meeting, corresponding to 0,005% of the paid-up share capital (after the deduction of own shares held by the company). 11. The Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders approved the initiation of the stock award program, according to art. 114 of Law 4548/2018, for the members of the Board of Directors and for the Company's employees for up to 0,5% of the total number of the Company's common shares. The Board of Directors was authorised to decide any specific conditions of that program. [6]