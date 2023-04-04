Advanced search
    KRI   GRS469003024

KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A.

(KRI)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  09:35:10 2023-04-04 am EDT
6.460 EUR   +1.25%
Kri Kri Milk Industry S A : Responding to the Hellenic Capital Market Commission's letter - Bond loan issuance
PU
03/28Kri Kri Milk Industry S A : Announcement of Law 3556/2007
PU
03/03Kri Kri Milk Industry S A : Announcement of Law 3556/2007
PU
Kri Kri Milk Industry S A : Responding to the Hellenic Capital Market Commission's letter - Bond loan issuance

04/04/2023 | 09:28am EDT
KRI-KRI S.A. (hereinafter the "Company"), responding to the as of 956/4-4-2023 letter of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, informs the public of the following:

Yesterday, 3.4.2023, the Company issued a common bond loan of total amount €4.200.000, according to the Board of Directors decision as of 3.4.2023. In particular, the bond was covered by the major shareholders Mr. Panagiotis Tsinavos, President and CEO, and Mrs. Charikleia Tsinavou. As this was a transaction with related parties, the Company followed the necessary approval procedure provided for in articles 99 - 101 of Law 4548/2018, which also requires a fairness opinion report, signed by a certified public accountant.

The bond loan is of 3 years maturity, unsecured and bears 4% fixed interest rate. The proceeds are to finance company's investment plans for increasing production capacity.


Disclaimer

Kri-Kri Milk Industry SA published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 13:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
