Kri Kri Milk Industry S A : Acquisition of own shares

KRIKRI Milk Industry S.A., with VAT No 094289571 and Reg. ID 113772252000, (thereof: 'the Company') announces that, according to the resolution of its Shareholders' Meeting dated 07.07.2020, as well as following the announcements from 08.07.2020 and 30.09.2020, on 10.06.2021, acquired through the Athens Exchange 570 own shares at a weighted average price €7.80 per share, of an aggregate value €4,446.00.

Such acquisitions have been effected through the Athens Exchange member name NBG Securities S.A. Following this acquisition, KRIKRI SA holds in aggregate 25,280 own shares, percentage 0.076% of the total number of shares issued by it.

This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.