  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Kri-Kri Milk Industry S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KRI   GRS469003024

KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A.

(KRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Kri Kri Milk Industry S A : Acquisition of own shares

06/11/2021 | 03:52am EDT
KRIKRI Milk Industry S.A., with VAT No 094289571 and Reg. ID 113772252000, (thereof: 'the Company') announces that, according to the resolution of its Shareholders' Meeting dated 07.07.2020, as well as following the announcements from 08.07.2020 and 30.09.2020, on 10.06.2021, acquired through the Athens Exchange 570 own shares at a weighted average price €7.80 per share, of an aggregate value €4,446.00.

Such acquisitions have been effected through the Athens Exchange member name NBG Securities S.A. Following this acquisition, KRIKRI SA holds in aggregate 25,280 own shares, percentage 0.076% of the total number of shares issued by it.

This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Disclaimer

Kri-Kri Milk Industry SA published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 07:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 143 M 174 M 174 M
Net income 2021 19,5 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
Net cash 2021 4,30 M 5,24 M 5,24 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 2,93%
Capitalization 259 M 315 M 316 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 433
Free-Float 26,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,00 €
Last Close Price 7,84 €
Spread / Highest target 14,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Panagiotis Georgiou Tsinavos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Konstantinos Evangelou Sarmadakis Finance Director
Theodoros Kyrillou Xentes Independent Non-Executive Director
Kamarinopoulos K. Panagiotis Independent Non-Executive Director
Kyriakidis Anastasios Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A.19.88%315
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-15.06%37 921
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-5.77%23 531
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED15.36%22 127
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED4.63%9 065
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS-17.83%8 096