Kri Kri Milk Industry S A : Analyst Presentation - Annual financial results 2020

Kri Kri Milk Industry S A : Analyst Presentation - Annual financial results 2020

05/21/2021
Authentic products drive sustainable growth

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

2020 FULL YEAR RESULTS

INVESTOR PRESENTATION | MAY 2021

Kri Kri Legal

Legal disclaimer

02

This presentation was prepared by KRI KRI S.A. The information contained herein has been obtained from company and external sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed as to its accuracy or completeness. The information contained herein also includes forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations and assumptions about future events.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about KRI KRI including, among other things, its future financial position and results, its financial outlook, budgets, projected levels of consumption and production, projected raw materials and other costs, future taxation, estimates of capital expenditure and plans and objectives of management for future operations.

As a result, KRI KRI's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. No one undertakes to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement unless required by law. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. This presentation is for informational purposes and is not to be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy shares of KRI KRI. Unless otherwise specified, all financial information presented herein is based on KRI KRI's IFRS financial statements.

INVESTOR PRESENTATION | MAY 2021

Presentation Contents

Agenda

03

Company Overview

04

Strategic Review

08

2020 Results

16

Share Information

21

INVESTOR PRESENTATION | MAY 2021

Company Overview

At a glance 2020 highlights

04

Sales

EBITDA

PBT

17% GAGR

19.3% GAGR + 118bps EBITDA Margin

22.6% GAGR + 236bps Profit Margin

+12% Y-O-Y

+6% Y-O-Y

+5% Y-O-Y

2020

€126m

2020

17.7%

€22.3m

2020

€18.4m

€113m

€21.1m

2019

2019

2019

€17.6m

€94m

2018

2018

€17.3m

2018

€14.2m

2017

€79m

2017

€12.4m

2017

€9.9m

2016

€67m

2016

€10.9m

2016

€8.2m

+17%

€10.2m invested

New products

>400 million

International sales

In production capacity

Launched

Portions produced

Accounting for 43% of total revenue.

And technology upgrades.

In kids, infant and healthy line

Annual production volume

product categories.

(yogurt & ice cream).

INVESTOR PRESENTATION | MAY 2021

Company Overview

History

05

1954

1987

2019

A fully new and highly

George Tsinavos established

New three-year, € 27 million

technological plant opened

a small pastry shop in Serres

2013

investment plan to expand the

in a new area signifying

with a variety of ice-creams

a new era

An unexpected fire broke out

production capacity in yogurt

Sales in

m.

on the dairy production plant

and ice cream.

in Serres, causing

considerable damage.

YOGURT

ICE CREAM

84,4

44,9

7,4

22,6

28,1

11,9

START

2014

2003

Construction of new yogurt

plant which doubled the

KriKri goes public and it

productivity, to meet the

increases the market capital

local and international

with external investors.

Demand.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kri-Kri Milk Industry SA published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 12:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 143 M 175 M 175 M
Net income 2021 19,5 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
Net cash 2021 4,30 M 5,26 M 5,26 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 3,07%
Capitalization 248 M 303 M 303 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 433
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Kri-Kri Milk Industry S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 9,00 €
Last Close Price 7,50 €
Spread / Highest target 20,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Panagiotis Georgiou Tsinavos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Konstantinos Evangelou Sarmadakis Finance Director
Theodoros Kyrillou Xentes Independent Non-Executive Director
Kamarinopoulos K. Panagiotis Independent Non-Executive Director
Kyriakidis Anastasios Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KRI-KRI MILK INDUSTRY S.A.14.68%303
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-10.03%37 736
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED22.25%25 545
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-6.41%22 275
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED2.67%8 923
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS-19.12%7 965