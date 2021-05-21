Kri Kri Milk Industry S A : Analyst Presentation - Annual financial results 2020

Authentic products drive sustainable growth
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
2020 FULL YEAR RESULTS
|
INVESTOR PRESENTATION | MAY 2021
|
Kri Kri Legal
|
|
Legal disclaimer
|
02
|
|
|
|
This presentation was prepared by KRI KRI S.A. The information contained herein has been obtained from company and external sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed as to its accuracy or completeness. The information contained herein also includes forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations and assumptions about future events.
You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about KRI KRI including, among other things, its future financial position and results, its financial outlook, budgets, projected levels of consumption and production, projected raw materials and other costs, future taxation, estimates of capital expenditure and plans and objectives of management for future operations.
As a result, KRI KRI's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. No one undertakes to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement unless required by law. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. This presentation is for informational purposes and is not to be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy shares of KRI KRI. Unless otherwise specified, all financial information presented herein is based on KRI KRI's IFRS financial statements.
|
INVESTOR PRESENTATION | MAY 2021
|
Presentation Contents
|
|
Agenda
|
03
|
|
|
|
Company Overview
|
04
|
Strategic Review
|
08
|
2020 Results
|
16
|
Share Information
|
21
|
INVESTOR PRESENTATION | MAY 2021
|
Company Overview
|
|
At a glance 2020 highlights
|
04
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PBT
|
|
|
|
|
|
17% GAGR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19.3% GAGR + 118bps EBITDA Margin
|
|
|
|
22.6% GAGR + 236bps Profit Margin
|
+12% Y-O-Y
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+6% Y-O-Y
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+5% Y-O-Y
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€126m
|
|
2020
|
|
17.7%
|
|
|
|
€22.3m
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
€18.4m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€113m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€21.1m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
€17.6m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€94m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
€17.3m
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
€14.2m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
€79m
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
€12.4m
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
€9.9m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
€67m
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
€10.9m
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
€8.2m
|
+17%
|
|
€10.2m invested
|
New products
|
|
>400 million
|
|
|
International sales
|
|
In production capacity
|
Launched
|
|
Portions produced
|
Accounting for 43% of total revenue.
|
|
And technology upgrades.
|
In kids, infant and healthy line
|
|
Annual production volume
|
|
|
|
product categories.
|
|
(yogurt & ice cream).
|
|
|
|
|
INVESTOR PRESENTATION | MAY 2021
|
Company Overview
|
|
History
|
05
|
|
|
|
1954
|
1987
|
|
2019
|
A fully new and highly
|
|
George Tsinavos established
|
|
New three-year, € 27 million
|
technological plant opened
|
|
a small pastry shop in Serres
|
2013
|
investment plan to expand the
|
in a new area signifying
|
with a variety of ice-creams
|
a new era
|
An unexpected fire broke out
|
production capacity in yogurt
|
Sales in
|
€m.
|
on the dairy production plant
|
and ice cream.
|
|
in Serres, causing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
considerable damage.
|
|
YOGURT
|
|
|
|
ICE CREAM
|
|
|
84,4
|
|
|
44,9
|
START
|
|
2014
|
2003
|
Construction of new yogurt
|
plant which doubled the
|
KriKri goes public and it
|
productivity, to meet the
|
increases the market capital
|
local and international
|
with external investors.
|
Demand.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Kri-Kri Milk Industry SA published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 12:22:02 UTC.