Press release

11 March, 2022

Kringle Pharma Files Patent Application for Treatment of Chronic Spinal Cord Injury

Kringle Pharma, Inc.

late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announces that it has jointly filed a patent application with Keio University (Located in Tokyo, Japan; President, Kohei Itoh) for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury.

KRINGLE is currently conducting a Phase III clinical trial of recombinant human hepatocyte growth factor ("HGF") in subjects with acute spinal cord injury. In parallel, KRINGLE launched a collaborative research project with Professors Hideyuki Okano and Masaya Nakamura at Keio University School of Medicine in 2021, aiming to create novel therapies for spinal cord injury. In this research, the transplantation of human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived neural stem/progenitor cell ("hiPSC-NS/PC") owned by Keio University, combined with the scaffold-mediated delivery of HGF developed by KRINGLE, demonstrated improvement of functional recovery in the animal model of chronic complete spinal cord injury, leading to the new patent application as follows:

Title of the invention： Therapeutic Agent for Spinal Cord Injuries

Application No.： PCT/JP2022/10976

Filing Date： March 11, 2022

Summary： Spinal cord injury commonly results from a traumatic impact on the spinal cord. In the acute phase, due to severe inflammation, the secondary injury follows and worsens the damage. As the inflammation decreases, the injury progresses from the subacute to the chronic phase. In the chronic phase, the injury involves the formation of a cystic cavity and the development of scar tissue, which disables axonal outgrowth. In this research, the scaffold containing HGF was placed at the injury site in the rat model of thoracic complete spinal cord injury, prior to the hiPSC-NS/PC transplantation. As a result, we confirmed axonal outgrowth at the injury site and motor function recovery with lower limbs. Based on these results, it is suggested that the combination of the transplantation of hiPSC-NS/PC with the scaffold-mediated delivery of HGF could be a novel therapeutic strategy to combat chronic spinal cord injury with no effective treatment option, benefitting even the most severe subjects of complete spinal transection.

About Hepatocyte Growth Factor (HGF)

HGF was originally discovered as an endogenous mitogen for mature hepatocytes. Subsequent studies demonstrated that HGF exerts multiple biological functions based on its mitogenic, motogenic, anti-apoptotic, morphogenic, anti-fibrotic, and angiogenic activities, and facilitates regeneration and protection of a wide variety of organs. HGF exerts neurotrophic effects and enhances neurite outgrowth, and the therapeutic effects of HGF on spinal cord injury and ALS have been demonstrated in animal models by Professors Hideyuki Okano and Masaya Nakamura at Keio University School of Medicine and Professor Masashi Aoki at Tohoku University School of Medicine, respectively. Expectations for HGF as a novel therapeutic agent are increasing for such intractable neuronal diseases.