Krishana Phoschem : Price movement

Revenue growth: 114% (Q4) & 15.9% (FY21); EBITDA at INR 9 Crores and 40.9 Crores for Q4 & FY21 respectively

KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue Q4 20 & Q4 21

Q4FY21 Performance

 Revenue at INR 52.6 Crores up by 114%.Fertilizer segment contributing INR 34.78 Crores.

Healthy EBITDA at INR 9 Crores

 PAT stood at Rs. 4.80 Crores up by 290%

FY21 Performance

 Revenue at 188 Crores, Fertilizers segment contributing to Rs. 131 Crores, grew 28% YoY basis

 EBITDA for the period was Rs. 40.91 Crores against Rs. 35.30 Crores

 PAT for the period stood at Rs. 19.53 Crores, higher by 42% against Rs. 13.78 Crores



Saturday, June 12, 2021:

Krishana Phoschem Limited, a unit of Ostwal Group of Industries (NSE: KRISHANA) ("Company") on Thursday has announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

In the backdrop of the 2nd wave of CoVID-19 pandemic, the Company has reported aggressive growth in its Fertilizer business. Overall company has reported tremendous business growth.

Fe rtiliz er Busine ss

Fertilizers being essential commodity, the Company continued its operations with some intermittent disruptions during the period of lockdown. The demand has been further supported by good Kharif projection by IMD and on time arrival of monsoon in core command area. The segment profit for fertilizer segment expanded exponentially from Rs. 1.40 Crores in Q4FY20 to Rs. 2.26 Crores in Q4FY21

UPDATE: For Company`s Mega Project of DAP land has been allotted, civil work started and Machinary started reaching at plant site. Management is expecting commercial production to begin from October 2022.

Chemical Business

The chemical segment reported total revenue of Rs. 18.2 Crores as compared to Rs. 11.8 Crores in FY Q4FY20, registering a growth of 54% despite of outbreak of 2nd wave of COVID 19 pandemic.

Chemical division and fertilizer divisions are inter dependent as such performance of the co as a whole should be considered.

Mr. Praveen Ostwal- MD Krishana Phoschem Limited, said:

"The 2nd wave of COVID-19 pandemic has affected all areas of life and has severely impacted the Indian economy, although limited impact has been witnessed by the fertilizer industry. Good rabi harvest and normal monsoon bode well for the Kharif season. In this crisis, the health and safety of the employees, customers and business partners are of the highest priority for us. The company has introduced a broad range of protective measures at an early stage. At the same time, we made great efforts to continue our business activities and to serve customers.

We were faced with multiple challenges including CoVID-19 lockdowns, manpower constraints, transportation issues over the quarter. In spite of that, I'm happy to note that, we continue to adhere to the growth our fertilizer business to new levels. I am also proud of our entire team which has an outstanding spirit and commitment towards our customers & entire stakeholders.

KNOW MORE ABOUT KRISHANA

PHOSCHEM LIMITED

Incorporated in 2004, KPL is a part of Ostwal Group, which has its presence in fertilizer sector since 1994. Ostwal Group stands at 3rd position in terms of manufacturing and sales of SSP Fertilizer in India and accounts for ~8% of total SSP market share in India. Krishana owns 3 manufacturing plants, all strategically located in Meghnagar, M.P. The Company is into manufacturing of Single Super Phosphate (SSP), Granulated Single Super Phosphate (GSSP), Boronated SSP, Zincated SSP, Phosphate Rich Organic Manure, Beneﬁted Rock Phosphate (BRP), Sulphuric Acid, H- Acid, Oleum, Liquid SO3, intermediate dyes and other allied chemicals. The Company has in-house manufacturing facility of BRP and Sulphuric acid, which are the major raw materials required in production of SSP fertilizer.

Recent strategic reforms by the Central Government to support agriculture sector are indeed path breaking. This should undoubtedly support the Indian economy in the long term. The Company is expecting good Kharif season and accordingly, enhancing its production efficiencies in anticipation to meet the customer requirement. Going forward, our focus will be on building scale and value in both of our fertilizer and chemical business divisons.

POWERED WITH CONNECTED WITH SPREAD ACROSS 400 10,000 10 Experienced Dealers & States Workforce Retailers of India

