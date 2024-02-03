Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023
For the nine months, sales was INR 18,643.47 million compared to INR 16,217.49 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 18,735.96 million compared to INR 16,427.38 million a year ago. Net income was INR 2,446.74 million compared to INR 2,430.5 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 30.57 compared to INR 30.37 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 30.57 compared to INR 30.37 a year ago.