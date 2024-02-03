Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 6,058.36 million compared to INR 5,621.62 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 6,090.91 million compared to INR 5,686.13 million a year ago. Net income was INR 718.44 million compared to INR 759.8 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 8.98 compared to INR 9.49 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 8.98 compared to INR 9.49 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was INR 18,643.47 million compared to INR 16,217.49 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 18,735.96 million compared to INR 16,427.38 million a year ago. Net income was INR 2,446.74 million compared to INR 2,430.5 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 30.57 compared to INR 30.37 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 30.57 compared to INR 30.37 a year ago.