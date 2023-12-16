Krishna Ventures Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in offering engineering solutions in the form of products and services in the areas of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), steel fabrication, solar structure, and pre-engineered buildings. The Company offers HVAC systems for railways and defense, including roof-mounted packaged AC units for passenger coaches, locomotive cabins and guard cabins, and air conditioning and heating systems for armored vehicles. It produces sheet metal components with galvanized or precoated steel, high-tensile steel, stainless steel, and aluminum. Its sheet metal components are used in a variety of industries, including electrical appliances, air conditioners, switchgear, and automobiles. It also deals in scrap plants, old machinery, iron and steel, and other metals through e-auction from other different platforms. Its manufacturing facility is located in Greater Noida.