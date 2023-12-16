Krishna Ventures Limited announced that at its board meeting held on December 16, 2023, approved the resignation of Mr. Ratish Tagde from the post of Non-Executive Non-Independent Director and Chairperson of the Company with effect from December 16, 2023. Mr. Ratish has confirmed that he is resigning due to other commitments and that there is no other material reason for his resignation.
December 16, 2023 at 07:52 am EST
