  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Krispy Kreme, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNUT   US50101L1061

KRISPY KREME, INC.

(DNUT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/18 04:00:01 pm EDT
14.09 USD   -2.76%
06:01aKRISPY KREME® Celebrates Class of 2022 with FREE Senior Day Dozen for High School and College Seniors Wearing Class Swag on May 25
BU
05/17INSIDER BUY : Coty
MT
05/16Krispy Kreme Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.035 a Share, Payable Aug. 10 to Shareholders as of July 27
MT
KRISPY KREME® Celebrates Class of 2022 with FREE Senior Day Dozen for High School and College Seniors Wearing Class Swag on May 25

05/19/2022 | 06:01am EDT
Brand also returns specialty Graduate Dozen, available for purchase starting May 23

Krispy Kreme is celebrating this year’s high school and college seniors – and their dedication and perseverance throughout the pandemic – with a FREE dozen doughnuts May 25 and the return of the Graduate Dozen, available beginning May 23.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220519005146/en/

Brand also returns specialty Graduate Dozen pictured here, available for purchase starting May 23 (Photo: Business Wire)

Brand also returns specialty Graduate Dozen pictured here, available for purchase starting May 23 (Photo: Business Wire)

On Wednesday, May 25, any senior who wears Class of 2022 swag – from shirts and jackets to graduation cap and gown – can get a “Senior Day Dozen” FREE at participating shops while supplies last.

“With the return of graduation ceremonies and a sense of ‘normal,’ it would be easy to forget how much of these seniors’ high school or college years were turned upside down by COVID‑19. We didn’t forget, so we’re celebrating their perseverance and accomplishments!” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme. “We hope seniors stop by their local Krispy Kreme shop May 25, dressed in their cap and gown or other Class of ’22 swag, and enjoy a free Senior Day Dozen.”

Krispy Kreme’s free Senior Day Dozen features eight Original Glazed® doughnuts and four custom 2022 doughnuts:

  • Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut is filled with our classic Kreme™, dipped in chocolate icing and decorated with a “2.”
  • Original Glazed, White Iced “0” Doughnut is our Original Glazed doughnut decorated with a white icing “0.”
  • Cake Batter Filled Doughnut is filled with Cake Batter Kreme™, dipped in yellow icing and decorated with a “2.”
  • Strawberry Iced Kreme™ Filled Doughnut is filled with our classic Kreme™, dipped in strawberry icing and decorated with a “2.”

In addition, family and friends can purchase a limited-edition specialty Graduate Dozen for celebrations on May 23-24 and May 26-29, made up of the four custom “2022” doughnuts along with fan favorites, including the Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced Glazed with Sprinkles, Yellow Iced Original Glazed with white icing drizzle and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles. The Graduate Dozen will be available to purchase via drive-thru, in-shop, or by ordering online at Krispy Kreme’s website or app, while supplies last.

The Graduate Dozen will not be available May 25 while Krispy Kreme serves up free Senior Day Dozens to as many graduates as possible.

Share how you’re celebrating the Class of 2022 with the Senior Day Dozen and the Graduate Dozen by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. Learn more about Krispy Kreme’s senior week promotions by visiting www.krispykreme.com/promos/gradweek2022.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing e-Commerce and delivery business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.


© Business Wire 2022
