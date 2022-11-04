Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Krispy Kreme, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNUT   US50101L1061

KRISPY KREME, INC.

(DNUT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:50 2022-11-04 pm EDT
14.03 USD   +0.36%
12:12pKRISPY KREME® Celebrates Voters on Election Day, Nov. 8 with FREE Original Glazed® Doughnuts for All Guests
BU
10/26Krispy Kreme, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 15, 2022
BU
10/26KRISPY KREME® Honors First Responders with Free Doughnut and Coffee on National First Responders Day, Friday Oct. 28
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KRISPY KREME® Celebrates Voters on Election Day, Nov. 8 with FREE Original Glazed® Doughnuts for All Guests

11/04/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Krispy Kreme is encouraging voter participation and will thank voters on Election Day, Nov. 8, by offering all guests a FREE Original Glazed® doughnut at participating U.S. shops.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005504/en/

Krispy Kreme wants to encourage voting participation and thank voters on Election Day, Nov. 8, by offering all guests a FREE Original Glazed doughnut at participating U.S. shops. (Photo: Business Wire)

Krispy Kreme wants to encourage voting participation and thank voters on Election Day, Nov. 8, by offering all guests a FREE Original Glazed doughnut at participating U.S. shops. (Photo: Business Wire)

“A healthy, vibrant democracy depends on engaged citizens who vote. We’re happy to celebrate voters and our democracy by giving everyone a free Original Glazed doughnut on Election Day,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “So cast your vote and stop by; you deserve our sweet thanks.”

Share how you’re enjoying a FREE Original Glazed doughnut by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. Learn more about Krispy Kreme’s Election Day deal by visiting www.krispykreme.com/offers/electionday.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing e-Commerce and delivery business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about KRISPY KREME, INC.
12:12pKRISPY KREME® Celebrates Voters on Election Day, Nov. 8 with FREE Original Glazed® Doug..
BU
10/26Krispy Kreme, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 15, 2022
BU
10/26KRISPY KREME® Honors First Responders with Free Doughnut and Coffee on National First R..
BU
10/18Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Moderately Higher Ahead of Tuesday's Closin..
MT
10/18Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Climbing Tuesday Afternoon
MT
10/18McDonald's to sell Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in Kentucky as Part of Test
MT
10/18Krispy Kreme Stock Pops on McDonald's Test
DJ
10/18McDonald's Reportedly to Sell Krispy Kreme Doughnut..
MT
10/11Morgan Stanley Trims Krispy Kreme's Price Target to $15 from $16, Retains Overweight Ra..
MT
10/10Knock! Knock! Boo's There? KRISPY ‘SKREME'S' New Haunted House Collection!
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KRISPY KREME, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 507 M - -
Net income 2022 2,44 M - -
Net Debt 2022 875 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 969x
Yield 2022 1,06%
Capitalization 2 341 M 2 341 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 21 500
Free-Float 49,4%
Chart KRISPY KREME, INC.
Duration : Period :
Krispy Kreme, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRISPY KREME, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 13,98 $
Average target price 15,73 $
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael James Tattersfield President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joshua Alan Charlesworth Global President, Chief Operating Officer & CFO
Olivier Goudet Director
Paul S. Michaels Lead Independent Director
David J. Deno Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KRISPY KREME, INC.-26.11%2 341
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-27.61%97 162
COMPASS GROUP PLC13.48%36 788
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-7.42%17 069
SODEXO15.26%12 573
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-15.29%4 844