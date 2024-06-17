Guests can enjoy half off Original Glazed® dozens 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and $1 BOGO Original Glazed dozen all day long Thursday Select guests to get FREE “summer surprise” Original Glazed® dozen on Thursday

Krispy Kreme® is counting down to the first day of summer this week by offering guests half off Original Glazed® dozens Monday through Wednesday and $1 BOGO Original Glazed dozens on Thursday – the “Hot Light-est” day of the year.

Guests can enjoy half off Original Glazed® dozens 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and $1 BOGO Original Glazed dozen all day long Thursday. Additionally, select guests to get FREE “summer surprise” Original Glazed® dozen on Thursday. (Photo: Business Wire)

Krispy Kreme will also celebrate summer’s arrival by surprising randomly selected guests on Thursday with FREE Original Glazed dozen.

The half-off Original Glazed dozens will be available during their evening Hot Light hours, 5 to 7 p.m., Monday through Wednesday. And for the Hot Light-est day of the year Thursday, everyone can celebrate summer’s official arrival by enjoying and sharing $1 Original Glazed dozens with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

“We can’t think of a better way to celebrate summer’s official start than some sweet deals on our iconic Original Glazed dozens,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme’s Hot Light Happy Hours and Hot Light-est Day of the Year offers are available at participating shops with a limit of two dozen per customer in-shop and a limit of one when ordering online for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. The Hot Light Happy Hour promotion can be redeemed using promocode HOTNOW and the Hot Light-est Day of the year promotion can be redeemed using promocode SUMMER.

Celebrate the countdown to summer and the summer solstice this week with Krispy Kreme by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. For more information about this promotion, please visit krispykreme.com/offer/hotnow and krispykreme.com/offer/summer

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., USA, Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in more than 35 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing Ecommerce and delivery business with more than 14,000 fresh points of access. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.

