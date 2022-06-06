Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Krispy Kreme, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    DNUT   US50101L1061

KRISPY KREME, INC.

(DNUT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/03 04:00:00 pm EDT
14.26 USD   -2.93%
06:03aKRISPY KREME® Delivers the Fresh Vibes of Summer with New ‘Pick of the Patch' Berry Doughnuts
BU
05/31KRISPY KREME® Gives America a ‘Sweet New Deal' Beginning National Doughnut Day, June 3
BU
05/23KRISPY KREME, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
KRISPY KREME® Delivers the Fresh Vibes of Summer with New ‘Pick of the Patch' Berry Doughnuts

06/06/2022 | 06:03am EDT
Beginning June 6, the collection features four berry-inspired doughnuts and includes an all-new Mixed Berry Glazed Doughnut, available Fridays-Sundays only

Krispy Kreme is kicking off summer with its new “Pick of the Patch” collection – four all-new berry-inspired, “berry” delicious doughnuts, including the debut of the Mixed Berry Glazed Doughnut.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220606005096/en/

Beginning June 6, the collection features four berry-inspired doughnuts and includes an all-new Mixed Berry Glazed Doughnut, available Fridays-Sundays only (Photo: Business Wire)

Beginning June 6, the collection features four berry-inspired doughnuts and includes an all-new Mixed Berry Glazed Doughnut, available Fridays-Sundays only (Photo: Business Wire)

Available beginning June 6 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., Krispy Kreme’s Pick of the Patch collection features a freshly picked assortment of new doughnuts that delivers the light, fresh and fun vibes of summer:

  • Mixed Berry Cobbler: A doughnut with Mixed Berry Cobbler filling, topped with Mixed Berry Cobber filling and shortbread crumbles, then finished with brown sugar icing and a dusting of powdered sugar.
  • Blueberry Cheesecake: A doughnut with Blueberry Cheesecake filling, dipped in blueberry icing, and finished with shortbread crumbles.
  • Strawberry Shortcake: A glazed Sour Cream Cake doughnut dipped in Strawberry filling and topped with shortbread crumbles, a vanilla buttercream swirl and finally a strawberry drizzle.
  • Mixed Berry Glazed: A light & airy doughnut glazed with our all-new Mixed Berry Glaze.

The Mixed Berry Cobbler, Blueberry Cheesecake and Strawberry Cheesecake doughnuts are available individually or in a Berry Lover’s Dozen daily beginning June 6, while supplies last. Then, as if there aren’t enough reasons to visit Krispy Kreme, fans can also purchase the Mixed Berry Glaze doughnut individually or by the dozen Fridays through Sundays only beginning June 10.

“We were inspired by farmer’s markets, fruit stands and berry patches when we created our new Pick of the Patch doughnuts,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme. “These doughnuts are fresh off the line and will make your summer sweeter.”

Share how you’re making the beginning of summer the “berry best” with Krispy Kreme’s Pick of the Patch collection by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. For more information on Krispy Kreme’s Pick of the Patch Collection, visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/mixedberry.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing e-Commerce and delivery business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.


© Business Wire 2022
