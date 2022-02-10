KRISPY KREME® Elects Marissa Andrada to Board of Directors and Thanks Carl Lee for Eight Years of Service

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) (“Krispy Kreme” or the “Company”), today announced that Marissa Andrada has joined the Company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Andrada has also been appointed to Krispy Kreme’s Remuneration and Nominating Committee.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005406/en/

Krispy Kreme announced that Marissa Andrada has joined the Company’s Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Andrada is the Chief Diversity, Inclusion and People Officer for Chipotle Mexican Grill, where she has served since 2018. With more than two decades of human resources and organizational development experience at leading brands such as Universal Studios, Red Bull, GameStop, Starbucks, and Kate Spade & Company, Ms. Andrada is a seasoned executive recognized for her deep business acumen, exceptional hands-on leadership, and ability to build highly engaged teams and relationships at all levels.

Ms. Andrada also is an inaugural member of CNBC’s Workforce Executive Council, and a founding executive council member for the Society for Human Resource Management. Additionally, Ms. Andrada serves as an advisor for RFK Human Rights Organization’s Workplace Dignity Council and is the chair of the Dean’s Advisory Council of Cal Poly Pomona College of Business.

“We are extremely pleased to have Marissa Andrada join our board,” said Olivier Goudet, Chairman of Krispy Kreme’s Board of Directors. “Marissa brings a wealth of human resources and organizational development knowledge, and her passion for people and culture, coupled with her seasoned business experience will complement and enhance our board.”

“I’m excited to join Krispy Kreme’s board as it is a beloved brand that has brought joy since my childhood,” said Marissa Andrada, Chief Diversity, Inclusion and People Officer for Chipotle. “I look forward to lending my expertise as Krispy Kreme focuses on enhancing their people experience and accelerating global growth.”

With the addition of Ms. Andrada, the Company also announced that long-standing board member Carl Lee will not stand for reelection at the Company’s Annual Stockholders Meeting.

“We want to thank Carl for his unwavering support through eight years of dedicated service to the board. Carl is an extremely well-regarded professional in the food industry and a highly-respected partner who has played a key role in transforming the Krispy Kreme brand,” said Mr. Goudet.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing e-Commerce and delivery business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of our many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005406/en/