Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Krispy Kreme, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNUT   US50101L1061

KRISPY KREME, INC.

(DNUT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KRISPY KREME® Encourages Fans to ‘Raise a Glazed' to 2022, Offering Two Original Glazed® Dozens for Just $12, Dec. 30 through Jan. 2

12/28/2021 | 06:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For a doubly delicious start to the new year, Krispy Kreme will “Raise a Glazed” to 2022, offering two Original Glazed® dozens for just $12, Dec. 30 through Jan. 2.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211228005015/en/

Krispy Kreme will offer two Original Glazed dozens for just $12, Dec. 30 through Jan. 2. (Photo: Business Wire)

Krispy Kreme will offer two Original Glazed dozens for just $12, Dec. 30 through Jan. 2. (Photo: Business Wire)

The “Raise a Glazed” offer will be available online, via drive-thru and in shop at participating Krispy Kreme locations across the U.S. Guests can purchase up to two dozen per day to sweeten their ringing in of the new year with family and friends.

Share how you’re celebrating the start of 2022 with Original Glazed dozens by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. Learn more about Krispy Kreme’s “Raise a Glazed” offer by visiting www.krispykreme.com/offers/raiseaglazed.

About Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing e-Commerce and delivery business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about KRISPY KREME, INC.
06:01aKRISPY KREME® Encourages Fans to ‘Raise a Glazed' to 2022, Offering Two Original ..
BU
12/20Krispy Kreme Boosts Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Outlook; Shares Drop
MT
12/20Consumer Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Monday
MT
12/20Consumer
MT
12/20Krispy Kreme Updates Outlook for 2021
MT
12/20Krispy Kreme, Inc. Announces Updated 2021 Guidance
BU
12/20Krispy Kreme, Inc. Updates Earnings Guidance for the Full Year of 2021
CI
12/20KRISPY KREME, INC.(NASDAQGS : DNUT) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
12/09Krispy Kreme Retains Dividend of $0.035/Share; Payable on Feb. 9 to Shareholders of Rec..
MT
12/09Krispy Kreme Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KRISPY KREME, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 374 M - -
Net income 2021 -24,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 860 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -105x
Yield 2021 0,39%
Capitalization 2 713 M 2 713 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,60x
EV / Sales 2022 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 50,3%
Chart KRISPY KREME, INC.
Duration : Period :
Krispy Kreme, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRISPY KREME, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 16,22 $
Average target price 18,00 $
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael James Tattersfield President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joshua Alan Charlesworth Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Olivier Goudet Chairman
Paul S. Michaels Lead Independent Director
David J. Deno Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KRISPY KREME, INC.0.00%2 713
STARBUCKS CORPORATION6.77%134 003
COMPASS GROUP PLC20.80%39 461
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.24.95%19 498
SODEXO11.15%12 747
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED26.13%6 190