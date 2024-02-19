Iconic brands partner on chocolatiest creations ever – four all-new doughnuts, available beginning Feb. 19

Krispy Kreme® is inviting chocolate lovers to go “all in” like never before by relishing in its all-new “Chocomania” Collection – four doughnuts coated, filled and drizzled with so much HERSHEY’S chocolate that they just might be the chocolatiest creations ever!

Beginning Feb. 19 for a limited time at participating shops, Krispy Kreme’s new Chocomania Collection brings it all. From toppings to fillings, these doughnuts deliver rich, indulgent layers of irresistible HERSHEY’S chocolate:

HERSHEY'S Galaxy Brownie: A doughnut filled with HERSHEY’S Special Dark Fudge KREME™ dipped in delicious HERSHEY'S chocolate icing and topped with crunchy brownie pieces and colorful rainbow sprinkles.

A doughnut filled with HERSHEY’S Special Dark Fudge KREME™ dipped in delicious HERSHEY'S chocolate icing and topped with crunchy brownie pieces and colorful rainbow sprinkles. HERSHEY'S Black & White Chocolate Chip Dream: An Original Glazed® doughnut inspired by the iconic black & white cookie! Dipped in white icing and drizzled with HERSHEY’S chocolate icing and mini chocolate chips.

An Original Glazed® doughnut inspired by the iconic black & white cookie! Dipped in white icing and drizzled with HERSHEY’S chocolate icing and mini chocolate chips. HERSHEY'S Chocolate Cake Overload: A HERSHEY’S fudge old fashioned cake doughnut dipped in HERSHEY’S milk chocolate icing and decorated with a HERSHEY’S dark chocolate fudge buttercream dollop.

A HERSHEY’S fudge old fashioned cake doughnut dipped in HERSHEY’S milk chocolate icing and decorated with a HERSHEY’S dark chocolate fudge buttercream dollop. HERSHEY'S Chocolate Iced: An Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in HERSHEY’s milk chocolate icing and decorated with a chocolate drizzle.

“For chocolate and doughnut lovers, Krispy Kreme doughnuts and HERSHEY’s chocolate is the ultimate pairing,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “But our Chocomania Collection is on an entirely new level. These are the chocolatiest doughnuts we’ve ever created and we invite our fans to go all-in on enjoying and sharing them.”

Krispy Kreme’s Chocomania collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. Guests can also enjoy the collection in a Krispy Kreme 6-pack delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores. Visit www.krispykreme.com/locate to find a shop or grocery store location near you.

Show how you're enjoying Krispy Kreme’s Chocomania collection by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social. Learn more about the limited time offer by visiting krispykreme.com/promos/chocomania.

