Strawberry Glaze is having a moment. And from our glazer to your lips, we’re here for it!

Krispy Kreme will give summer a sweet sendoff by treating fans to one “perfect last bite of summer” with the return of its popular Strawberry Glazed Doughnuts over Labor Day Weekend – Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4 at participating shops nationwide.

First introduced in 2020 and last offered in 2021, the popular doughnuts return as consumers are craving them and companies are innovating around strawberry glaze, including rhode and its Founder Hailey Bieber, who today announced a new Peptide Lip Treatment flavor inspired by Krispy Kreme’s Strawberry Glazed Doughnut.

“Our fans are always asking us to bring back Strawberry Glazed and it seems Labor Day Weekend – the unofficial end of summer – is the perfect opportunity to treat everyone,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer. “So, make plans now to visit Krispy Kreme Sept. 1 through 4 when these treats make their return for a sweet summer sendoff.”

This will be only the third time Krispy Kreme has offered Strawberry Glazed Doughnuts – an Original Glazed® Doughnut transformed by a vibrant strawberry glaze with sweet strawberry flavor. The doughnuts will be available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website at participating shops across the U.S.

