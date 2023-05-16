Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Krispy Kreme, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNUT   US50101L1061

KRISPY KREME, INC.

(DNUT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-15 pm EDT
15.08 USD   -0.07%
06:04aKRISPY KREME® Returns ‘Fan Favs' to Menu for Limited Time
BU
05/12Evercore ISI Adjusts Price Target on Krispy Kreme to $17 From $15, Keeps In Line Rating
MT
05/12BofA Securities Adjusts Krispy Kreme Price Target to $20 From $18, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

KRISPY KREME® Returns ‘Fan Favs' to Menu for Limited Time

05/16/2023 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Four fan-favorite doughnuts available in first-ever collection beginning May 16

Krispy Kreme® loves its fans as much as fans love Krispy Kreme doughnuts. This month the brand is bringing back four “Fan Favs” in a new collection!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005215/en/

Four fan-favorite doughnuts available in first-ever collection beginning May 16 (Photo: Business Wire)

Four fan-favorite doughnuts available in first-ever collection beginning May 16 (Photo: Business Wire)

Beginning May 16 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., guests can enjoy an assortment of four returning Fan Favs that deliver an encore of the most popular and top-selling flavors of previous limited time collections over the past five years:

  • Banana Pudding Doughnut: a doughnut filled with Banana Pudding Kreme™ filling, hand-dipped in yellow icing, and decorated with white Kreme™ and vanilla wafer cookies.
  • Chocolate Kreme™ Pie Doughnut: a doughnut filled with Chocolate Custard Kreme™ filling, hand-dipped in chocolate icing, and topped with a Kreme™ dollop and mini chocolate chip pieces.
  • Key Lime Pie Doughnut: a doughnut filled with Key Lime Kreme™ filling, hand-dipped in lime green icing and topped with graham cracker crumb pieces.
  • Strawberries & Kreme™ Doughnut: a doughnut filled with Strawberry & Kreme™ filling, hand-dipped in strawberry icing and decorated with swirls of white icing.

“Our fans know what they want, so we thought, ‘let’s give them what they want’,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “We’re excited to treat our fans with this limited-time re-release … these four doughnuts are definitely back by popular demand.”

Krispy Kreme’s Fan Favs are available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. Fans also can find a Krispy Kreme 6-pack featuring the Fan Favs delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores. Visit http://www.krispykreme.com/locate to find a shop or grocery store location near you.

Show us how you’re enjoying the return of these Fan Favs by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social. Learn more about Krispy Kreme’s Fan Favs by visiting http://www.krispykreme.com/promos/fanfavs.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing Ecommerce and delivery business with nearly 12,000 fresh points of access. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about KRISPY KREME, INC.
06:04aKRISPY KREME® Returns ‘Fan Favs' to Menu for Limited Time
BU
05/12Evercore ISI Adjusts Price Target on Krispy Kreme to $17 From $15, Keeps In Line Rating
MT
05/12BofA Securities Adjusts Krispy Kreme Price Target to $20 From $18, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/11Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Rising Late Thursday
MT
05/11Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Afternoon Trading
MT
05/11Krispy Kreme Affirms 2023 Outlook as First-Quarter Results Top Market Views
MT
05/11Inflation Data Awaited Amid Mixed Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures in Thursday Pre..
MT
05/11Transcript : Krispy Kreme, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023
CI
05/11Krispy Kreme, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a..
AQ
05/11Equity Futures Rise Pre-Bell Ahead of Producer Price Index Report; Asia Down, Europe Up
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KRISPY KREME, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 693 M - -
Net income 2023 15,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 036 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 191x
Yield 2023 1,04%
Capitalization 2 536 M 2 536 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,11x
EV / Sales 2024 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart KRISPY KREME, INC.
Duration : Period :
Krispy Kreme, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRISPY KREME, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 15,08 $
Average target price 17,44 $
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael James Tattersfield President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joshua Alan Charlesworth President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeremiah Ashukian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Olivier Goudet Director
Paul S. Michaels Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KRISPY KREME, INC.46.12%2 536
STARBUCKS CORPORATION7.50%122 245
COMPASS GROUP PLC13.01%47 311
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.9.80%18 368
SODEXO11.51%15 836
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-16.16%13 354
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer