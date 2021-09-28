Log in
KRISPY KREME : reg; Sweetens National Coffee Day With Free Coffee AND Free Doughnut of Choice for Rewards Members

09/28/2021
Plus, all guests can receive a free coffee Wednesday, Sept. 29

Krispy Kreme will sweeten Rewards members’ brew Wednesday on National Coffee Day with a free doughnut AND free brewed coffee.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005151/en/

Plus, all guests can receive a free coffee Wednesday, Sept. 29 (Photo: Business Wire)

Plus, all guests can receive a free coffee Wednesday, Sept. 29 (Photo: Business Wire)

Rewards members who visit participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S. can receive a brewed coffee and any doughnut of their choice for free, no purchase necessary. Guests can easily become Rewards members through the Krispy Kreme app or by visiting KrispyKreme.com/rewards.

“Our Rewards members are the best, so we’re treating them to the best National Coffee Day deal: a delicious brewed coffee and an amazing doughnut of their choice – both for free,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme guests who aren’t Rewards members can also enjoy a free brewed coffee on National Coffee Day, no purchase necessary.

Share how you’re celebrating National Coffee Day with your free coffee AND doughnut by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. The offer is valid with carry-out and drive-thru orders.

About Krispy Kreme
Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in 31 countries through its unique network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing e-Commerce and delivery business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 359 M - -
Net income 2021 -17,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 855 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -218x
Yield 2021 0,49%
Capitalization 2 396 M 2 396 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,39x
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 52,2%
Managers and Directors
Michael James Tattersfield President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joshua Alan Charlesworth Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Olivier Goudet Chairman
Paul S. Michaels Lead Independent Director
David J. Deno Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KRISPY KREME, INC.0.00%2 396
STARBUCKS CORPORATION6.26%134 040
COMPASS GROUP PLC12.73%37 575
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.34.16%20 827
SODEXO11.47%13 176
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED46.04%7 271