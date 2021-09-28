KRISPY KREME : reg; Sweetens National Coffee Day With Free Coffee AND Free Doughnut of Choice for Rewards Members

Plus, all guests can receive a free coffee Wednesday, Sept. 29

Krispy Kreme will sweeten Rewards members’ brew Wednesday on National Coffee Day with a free doughnut AND free brewed coffee.

Rewards members who visit participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S. can receive a brewed coffee and any doughnut of their choice for free, no purchase necessary. Guests can easily become Rewards members through the Krispy Kreme app or by visiting KrispyKreme.com/rewards.

“Our Rewards members are the best, so we’re treating them to the best National Coffee Day deal: a delicious brewed coffee and an amazing doughnut of their choice – both for free,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme guests who aren’t Rewards members can also enjoy a free brewed coffee on National Coffee Day, no purchase necessary.

Share how you’re celebrating National Coffee Day with your free coffee AND doughnut by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. The offer is valid with carry-out and drive-thru orders.

