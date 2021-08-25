KRISPY KREME : reg; Sweetens Vaccination Campaign, Adding Original Glazed Heart as Second Free Doughnut After FDA Grants Full Approval of COVID-19 Vaccine

Guests who show valid COVID-19 vaccination card Aug. 30 through Sept. 5 will receive two free doughnuts any time, every day, and one free doughnut daily for rest of year

Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granting full approval for a COVID-19 vaccine, Krispy Kreme is sweetening its campaign to support those who get vaccinated, announcing the brand will offer every American who has received at least one vaccination shot TWO free doughnuts any time every day Aug. 30 through Sept. 5.

The weeklong “Show Your Heart” offer includes one iconic Original Glazed® Doughnut plus an innovation rarity: an Original Glazed Heart Doughnut, both for free. Krispy Kreme will also continue its campaign to give one Original Glazed doughnut each day through the rest of 2021 to anyone who has received at least one vaccination shot.

On Monday, the FDA gave first-ever full approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and older in the U.S.

“Show Your Heart” is the latest offer by Krispy Kreme supporting the country’s effort to overcome the pandemic. Krispy Kreme in March became the first national brand to support those protecting themselves and others by getting vaccinated, offering a free Original Glazed doughnut – anytime, any day – to guests who show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at any Krispy Kreme shop in the U.S. through 2021.

So far, Krispy Kreme has given away more than 2.5 million Original Glazed doughnuts via the initiative. In 2020, Krispy Kreme gave away more than 30 million free doughnuts to healthcare workers, teachers, graduating seniors and others.

“We all hoped we’d be near the end of this pandemic by now. We’re not. So, please consider getting vaccinated if you’ve not done so already. And then enjoy and share two amazing doughnuts with our heart-felt thanks,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer.

In addition to being provided free to guests who show a valid vaccination card, the Original Glazed Heart Doughnut will be available for purchase throughout the week.

After you show your valid COVID-19 vaccination card at any Krispy Kreme shop in the U.S., show how you’re enjoying and sharing your two free doughnuts by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme.

