Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Krispy Kreme, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNUT   US50101L1061

KRISPY KREME, INC.

(DNUT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KRISPY KREME : reg; Sweetens Vaccination Campaign, Adding Original Glazed Heart as Second Free Doughnut After FDA Grants Full Approval of COVID-19 Vaccine

08/25/2021 | 06:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Guests who show valid COVID-19 vaccination card Aug. 30 through Sept. 5 will receive two free doughnuts any time, every day, and one free doughnut daily for rest of year

Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granting full approval for a COVID-19 vaccine, Krispy Kreme is sweetening its campaign to support those who get vaccinated, announcing the brand will offer every American who has received at least one vaccination shot TWO free doughnuts any time every day Aug. 30 through Sept. 5.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005116/en/

Guests who show valid COVID-19 vaccination card Aug. 30 through Sept. 5 will receive two free doughnuts any time, every day, and one free doughnut daily for rest of year (Photo: Business Wire)

Guests who show valid COVID-19 vaccination card Aug. 30 through Sept. 5 will receive two free doughnuts any time, every day, and one free doughnut daily for rest of year (Photo: Business Wire)

The weeklong “Show Your Heart” offer includes one iconic Original Glazed® Doughnut plus an innovation rarity: an Original Glazed Heart Doughnut, both for free. Krispy Kreme will also continue its campaign to give one Original Glazed doughnut each day through the rest of 2021 to anyone who has received at least one vaccination shot.

On Monday, the FDA gave first-ever full approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and older in the U.S.

“Show Your Heart” is the latest offer by Krispy Kreme supporting the country’s effort to overcome the pandemic. Krispy Kreme in March became the first national brand to support those protecting themselves and others by getting vaccinated, offering a free Original Glazed doughnut – anytime, any day – to guests who show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at any Krispy Kreme shop in the U.S. through 2021.

So far, Krispy Kreme has given away more than 2.5 million Original Glazed doughnuts via the initiative. In 2020, Krispy Kreme gave away more than 30 million free doughnuts to healthcare workers, teachers, graduating seniors and others.

“We all hoped we’d be near the end of this pandemic by now. We’re not. So, please consider getting vaccinated if you’ve not done so already. And then enjoy and share two amazing doughnuts with our heart-felt thanks,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer.

In addition to being provided free to guests who show a valid vaccination card, the Original Glazed Heart Doughnut will be available for purchase throughout the week.

After you show your valid COVID-19 vaccination card at any Krispy Kreme shop in the U.S., show how you’re enjoying and sharing your two free doughnuts by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in 30 countries through its unique network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing e-Commerce and delivery business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about KRISPY KREME, INC.
06:02aKRISPY KREME : reg; Sweetens Vaccination Campaign, Adding Original Glazed Heart ..
BU
08/24KRISPY KREME : forecasts higher revenue on online, drive-thru bet
RE
08/23SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Garnering Strong Support Near Mond..
MT
08/23SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Jump, Staples Drift Monday
MT
08/18KRISPY KREME : Truist Securities Adjusts Krispy Kreme's Price Target to $21 From..
MT
08/18KRISPY KREME : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
08/17KRISPY KREME : Earnings Document
PU
08/17KRISPY KREME : Q2 EPS Misses Estimates as Revenue Tops Views
MT
08/17KRISPY KREME : Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Results, Demonstrates Power of..
PU
08/17KRISPY KREME, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KRISPY KREME, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 353 M - -
Net income 2021 -18,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 861 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -189x
Yield 2021 0,77%
Capitalization 2 834 M 2 834 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,73x
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float -
Chart KRISPY KREME, INC.
Duration : Period :
Krispy Kreme, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRISPY KREME, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 16,96 $
Average target price 20,73 $
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael James Tattersfield President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joshua Alan Charlesworth Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Olivier Goudet Chairman
Paul S. Michaels Lead Independent Director
David J. Deno Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KRISPY KREME, INC.0.00%2 834
STARBUCKS CORPORATION7.57%135 691
COMPASS GROUP PLC9.83%36 648
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.22.46%19 010
SODEXO1.16%12 007
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED32.56%6 574