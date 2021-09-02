Krispy Kreme : America will ‘Fall for Glaze' with KRISPY KREME'S® All-New Apple Cider and Maple Doughnuts and Return of Fan-Favorite Pumpkin Spice Doughnuts

Fall-favorite glaze flavors available for one week each, Sept. 6 through 26

Krispy Kreme is sweetening fall like never before with three fall-inspired glazes, adding all-new Apple Cider Glazed and Maple Glazed doughnuts to its popular seasonal Pumpkin Spice doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme will encourage guests to “Fall for Glaze” by releasing one fall-inspired glaze collection each week, beginning Labor Day, Sept. 6 – the unofficial start of fall – at participating shops across the U.S.:

Pumpkin Spice will run Sept. 6 through 12, featuring Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed®, Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnuts. All three doughnuts are spiced to perfection and covered in our iconic Original Glaze, with the Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Doughnut featuring creamy cheesecake Kreme™ filling, while the Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut is our delicious old-fashioned pumpkin spice cake recipe.

“Pumpkin Spice is great, but why stop there when there are so many more flavors to Fall. To help everyone truly embrace the tastes of the season, we’re adding two first-ever fall-inspired glazes with our popular Pumpkin Spice collection – each getting their own week this month,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme.

While these fall-inspired sweet treats are only available for a limited-time, Krispy Kreme’s Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Latte will be available Sept. 6 through Nov. 25.

Share how you fall for glaze with Krispy Kreme’s Pumpkin Spice, Apple Cider and Maple Glazed Doughnuts by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media. Learn more about Krispy Kreme’s fall flavored glazed doughnuts by visiting https://krispykreme.com/promos/fallforglaze.

