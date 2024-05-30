Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) today announced that Atiba Adams will join the company as Chief Legal Officer effective June 25, 2024. Adams will report to Josh Charlesworth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Krispy Kreme.

Adams brings more than 20 years of legal experience guiding multibillion-dollar publicly traded and privately held companies such as Mars, Pfizer, and most recently, Bausch + Lomb, where he served as Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel.

“Atiba’s strong, global legal background, public company experience, and expertise in the sweet treat industry make him a great addition to the team,” said Charlesworth. “I couldn’t be more excited to welcome him and I look forward to working together in pursuit of a bigger and better Krispy Kreme.”

Adams commented, “I am thrilled to join Krispy Kreme, an iconic global brand with tremendous growth opportunity. I look forward to partnering with the Global Leadership Team and contributing to the company’s continued success.”

Adams holds a B.A. in Political Science from Millersville University of Pennsylvania and a J.D. from North Carolina Central University School of Law. He will be based out of Krispy Kreme’s corporate headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.

