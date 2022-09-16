Krispy Kreme Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (the “Company” or “Krispy Kreme”) (NASDAQ: DNUT) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.035 per share of common stock, in accordance with the Company’s dividend policy. The dividend was declared yesterday, September 15, 2022. The dividend will be paid on November 9, 2022, to shareholders of record on October 26, 2022.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing ecommerce and delivery business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915006141/en/